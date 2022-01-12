ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

Lafourche Parish COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 47% of people fully vaccinated

Some 47% of people living in Lafourche Parish are fully vaccinated as of Jan. 11, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Louisiana reported 949,941 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 9% from the week before.

The five parishes with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Louisiana as of Jan. 11 are Orleans (65%), West Feliciana (63%), Jefferson (62%), East Feliciana (58%) and Pointe Coupee (57%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Lafourche Parish as of Jan. 11:

How many people in Lafourche Parish have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

  • 52% of people in Lafourche have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 50,833 people
  • 47% of people in Lafourche are fully vaccinated, for a total of 46,009 people

For a parish-by-parish look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker , which is updated daily.

How many people in Louisiana have been vaccinated so far?

  • 58% of people in Louisiana have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 2,703,764 people.
  • 51% of people in Louisiana are fully vaccinated, for a total of 2,358,898 people.

COVID vaccinations for kids and boosters

The percentages in this story reflect the total share of the population that has received vaccines. That now includes people as young as 5 years old, for whom vaccines have been authorized.

These weekly stories will be updated as more data on vaccination rates in children, as well as booster vaccination rates, are released.

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.

