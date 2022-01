Epic Games has deployed a quick hotfix for Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 1, aiming to address some of the balance issues with certain weapons. A minor update has been revealed for Fortnite, addressing some of the balance issues for the Stinger SMG, MK-Seven Assualt Rifle, and Auto Shotgun. Since the season began, many players had expressed their concerns over some of the weapons, saying that the Stinger SMG and the MK-Seven Assualt Rifle, in particular, were a bit too overpowered. Now, with this recent hotfix, it seems that Epic Games has brought them more in line with the rest of the available arsenal.

