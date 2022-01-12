ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Soccer-USWNT to kick off 2022 with training camp in Austin

By Syndicated Content
WDEZ 101.9 FM
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The U.S. women’s national team will have 10 members of the squad that won bronze at last year’s Tokyo Olympics for their first training camp of 2022 next week in Austin, Texas. With no internationals scheduled during the Jan. 19-28 camp, USWNT head coach...

wdez.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Popculture

Alex Aust, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model, Marries Fellow Athlete

Professional lacrosse player Alex Aust married fellow lacrosse star Marus Holman on Dec. 17 in Mexico. Earlier this year, Aust became the first lacrosse player to be featured in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Aust was also a member of the U.S. national women's lacrosse team that won the World Cup in 2017.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

USWNT roster for January camp: Trinity Rodman earns first callup ahead of February's SheBelieves Cup

United States women's national team head coach Vlatko Andonovski has named his roster for the annual January training camp. The 25 players will participate in the camps, scheduled to take place in Austin, Texas, from Wednesday, Jan. 19 through Friday, Jan. 28. The camp will serve as the first event for the USWNT in 2022 calendar, and though there are no international friendlies scheduled for the 25 players, the camps will also serve as additional evaluation ahead of the 2022 SheBelieves Cup tournament, which will take place Feb. 17 through 23.
AUSTIN, TX
ESPN

Trinity Rodman accepts first USWNT call-up for January camp

U.S. women's national team coach Vlatko Andonovski has called in 25 players for the team's first training camp of the year, a group that includes Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman. Rodman, 19, the NWSL's 2021 Rookie of the Year, is accepting a call-up for the first time. But she isn't...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Texas Sports
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
City
Frisco, TX
City
Austin, TX
City
Paris, TX
Variety

Premier League Soccer Finds Central American Home With Paramount Plus

The Premier League is headed to streaming in Central America, as Paramount Plus has announced it has secured rights to the top-flight British soccer competition from the 2022-23 season through 2024-25. In total, the ViacomCBS-owned platform has secured 380 live matches each season and will be the exclusive home for the league in Mexico, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama. Also included in the three-year deal are the non-exclusive rights to the competition in Belize and the Dominican Republic. In addition to live matches between some of the world’s most recognizable sports organizations including Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mallory Pugh
Person
Alyssa Naeher
Person
Vlatko Andonovski
sounderatheart.com

Major Link Soccer: USWNT January Camp roster unveiled

It is time for the first installment of our usual preseason slate of content: One Big Question for Each Team! As usual, some of these will be THE big question – the definite article matters there – and some will be A (indefinite article!) big question. And it’ll be interesting, One big question facing each Eastern Conference team as 2022 MLS preseason begins | MLSSoccer.com.
MLS
starsandstripesfc.com

SSFC Podcast, Episode 70: USWNT releases training camp roster

The USWNT have a roster for their January training camp, and we react to it on Episode 70 of the SSFC Podcast! Vlatko Andonovski has called in 26 players to a training camp in Austin for 9 days of training, and we examine the roster to see who’s competing and why others may have been left out.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uswnt#Soccer Uswnt#Reuters#National Women
racingloufc.com

Racing duo of Fox, Howell called up for USWNT training

Racing Louisville FC will double its U.S. Women’s National Team representation during the upcoming January training camp with both defender Emily Fox and recently drafted midfielder Jaelin Howell called up as part of coach Vlatko Andonovski's 25-player roster announced Wednesday. This marks the first time in Racing’s short history...
AUSTIN, TX
washingtonspirit.com

Seven Spirit Players Called Up to USWNT January Camp

Washington, D.C. (01/12/22) – U.S. Women’s National Team Head Coach Vlatko Andonovski had named Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury, defenders Kelley O’Hara and Emily Sonnett, midfielders Ashley Sanchez and Andi Sullivan, and forwards Ashley Hatch and Trinity Rodman to the roster for January training camp in Austin, Texas.
BOYDS, MD
amny.com

3 Gotham FC members called up for USWNT training camp

Three members of NJ/NY Gotham FC have been called up to the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) training camp that will be held from Jan 19-28 in Austin, TX. Forward Margaret Purce, midfielder Kristie Mewis, and defender Imani Dorsey got the nod from USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski in hopes of featuring in the side for the upcoming 2022 SheBelieves Cup with matches against the Czech Republic (Feb. 17), New Zealand (Feb. 20), and Iceland (Feb. 23)/
SOCCER
sounderatheart.com

Three OL Reign prospects called into USWNT U-23 camp

Three OL Reign prospects were among the 18 players named today to the first USWNT U-23 roster since the start of the pandemic. Goalkeepers Claudia Dickey and Laurel Ivory, along with defender Alyssa Malonson, were called into the camp, which will be held concurrently with the senior team camp in Austin, Texas later this month. The U-23 squad will play a closed-door scrimmage against the full USWNT at the end of the camp.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
New Zealand
fox7austin.com

U.S. Women's National Team holding January training camp in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The U.S. Women's National Team has announced it will be holding its annual January training camp in Austin. The team made the announcement as well as revealed its 26-player camp roster that will be training from January 19-28. There will be no official matches associated with the camp and it will not be open to the public, but officials note that the USWNT has a special connection to Austin as the team played the first-ever match at Q2 Stadium, home to Major League Soccer's Austin FC, on June 12, 2021. The USWNT beat Nigeria 2-0 in front of a sold-out crowd.
AUSTIN, TX
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Soccer-Errant refereeing plunges Cup of Nations into farce

(Reuters) – The Africa Cup of Nations descended into farce on Wednesday as Mali beat Tunisia 1-0 in a match prematurely halted by the referee, who later tried to restart the game only for the Tunisians to refuse to retake the field. Experienced Zambian official Janny Sikazwe, who took...
FIFA
westsideconnect.com

Lady Reds soccer kicks off SAL with win, draw

The Lady Reds returned to the field Jan. 3 in a Southern League game against the host Le Grand Bulldogs (0-3). Before coming into this league match up Gustine was coming off two great victories during the Christmas break against the Big Valley Christian Lions and Stone Ridge Christian Knights in non-league match up games, where they shut out both teams in a combined 5-0 score.
GUSTINE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy