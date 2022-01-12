Soccer-USWNT to kick off 2022 with training camp in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The U.S. Women's National Team has announced it will be holding its annual January training camp in Austin. The team made the announcement as well as revealed its 26-player camp roster that will be training from January 19-28. There will be no official matches associated with the camp and it will not be open to the public, but officials note that the USWNT has a special connection to Austin as the team played the first-ever match at Q2 Stadium, home to Major League Soccer's Austin FC, on June 12, 2021. The USWNT beat Nigeria 2-0 in front of a sold-out crowd.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO