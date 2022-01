MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Hospitals throughout the state say they are at a breaking point and their ability to care for patients is at risk. "You have extremely high acuity patients in need of a lot of medical treatment. [And] we have not a lot of staff available to take care of those patients," said a Hurley Medical Center staff member, who wanted their identity hidden.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO