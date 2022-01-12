ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Dems switch strategy on voting bill as Biden pushes action

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats are trying to force a public showdown over their sweeping elections legislation, aiming to launch debate on a key party priority even though there’s no assurance the bill will come to a vote. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer outlined the plan in a...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
