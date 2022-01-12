ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Natural Gas Market: Waiting For Overbought Conditions To Short The Market

This Thursday, I expect the EIA to report 2,986 bcf of working gas in storage for the week ending Jan. 7. Last week (ending Jan. 7), the number of heating degree days (HDDs) surged by more than 62% w-o-w (from 132 to 215). The total "energy demand" (as measured in total...

Reuters

Explainer: Oil price spike leaves limited options for Biden

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Two months after U.S. President Joe Biden announced an unprecedented effort among major oil consuming economies to work together to bring down rising fuel prices, prices are again approaching multi-year highs. And Biden has few options to stop the rally. Global benchmark Brent crude...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil prices end lower, a day after climbing to a 2-month high

Oil declined Thursday, falling back a day after settling at the highest price in two months. Prices fell despite continued weakness in the U.S. dollar, "signaling that the move higher in oil futures over the past month may have once again gotten too far ahead of the physical market reality," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. Hopes of "omicron burning through the population quickly has caused many to overlook the impact the current global wave of the virus is having on demand," he said. However, Wednesday's Energy Information Administration report "emphasized just how hard it is hitting gasoline demand despite the lack of new U.S. lockdowns." February West Texas Intermediate crude declined by 52 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $82.12 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Seekingalpha.com

Freeport-McMoRan: Copper Demand May Fall In 2022, But Supply Could Decline Even Further

Established and geographically diversified base metal mining companies such as Freeport-McMoRan offer excellent means of hedging against growing inflation risks. We now know inflation is at the highest level in forty years following December's record-shattering consumer price report. The consumer price index is currently up nearly 8% YoY, while producer prices are up almost 10%. With prices rising at such a fast pace, essentially no dividend-paying assets deliver a positive return after inflation and taxes. Accordingly, investors benefit from shifting their exposure toward stocks, particularly those that gain directly from rising prices.
INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

U.S. Natural Gas Sees Its Best Ever Start To The Year

Cold temperatures that have increased the demand for heat have catapulted U.S. natural gas futures to their strongest start to a year yet. Year to date, February futures rose 27%--a record—as February natural gas futures rose 11.49% to $4.742 per million BTUs at 1:43 pm EST on Wednesday. The...
TRAFFIC
Seeking Alpha

Continued U.S. Shale Growth In 2022

U.S. shale growth is expected to continue in 2022. U.S. shale growth is expected to continue in 2022 but will likely be moderated by continued capital markets focus on disciplined capital allocation by producers. As global oil demand continues to recover and prices remain robust, U.S. shale production is poised...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

The Oil Bull Market Remains Healthy Via Charts

The oil market is in good shape. In our years of analyzing the oil market, we've come to a really simple conclusion: Let the market tell us just how healthy the market is. You don't need to make any assumptions in the oil market. There are thousands of sophisticated oil traders trying to gun each other down just for a few pennies on each barrel. So our job is really just trying to analyze how healthy or unhealthy the oil market really is.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly drop in U.S. crude stocks, gasoline inventories rise

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 4.6 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 7. On average, analysts had forecast a fall of 1.6 million barrels, according to a poll conducted by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 1.1 million-barrel decline, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory increases of 8 million barrels for gasoline and 2.5 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supply gains of 3 million barrels for gasoline and 2 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., Nymex delivery hub edged down by 2.5 million barrels for the week. February West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.25, or 1.5%, at $82.47 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It traded at $82.08 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Wheat futures decline as USDA says U.S. sales continue to be 'sluggish'; corn futures also fall

Wheat futures eyed their first loss in four sessions on Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture lifted its forecast on U.S. ending stocks and said domestic wheat sales and shipments "continue to be sluggish as U.S. wheat remains uncompetitive in several markets." The USDA raised the domestic ending stocks forecast for the 2021/2022 marketing year by 30 million bushels to 628 million bushels. Still, the figure is down 26% from last year and the lowest level since 2013/2014, the government agency said. March wheat was down 14 cents, or 1.8%, at $7.56 1/4 a bushel, following three consecutive session gains, FactSet data show. Corn futures, meanwhile, declined as the USDA raised its domestic production estimate for the 2021/2022 marketing year by 53 million bushels to 15.1 billion bushels and lowered its forecast for U.S. corn exports by 75 million bushels to 2.425 billion bushels. March corn fell 5 1/2, or 0.9%, to trade at $5.95 1/2 bushel, with prices for the most-active contract on track to settle at their lowest since Jan. 3, FactSet data show.
AGRICULTURE
Seeking Alpha

Nutrien Will Follow Grain Prices In 2022

Nutrien is set to outline record results in 2022 on the back of high grain prices and income for North American food growers. Nutrien (NTR) appears to have a sound combination of value and growth characteristics, with a dividend yield twice the level of the S&P 500 typical rate. If you are searching for a play on the farm economy, food inflation, and global population expansion, the company could be a wonderful long-term holding for your portfolio. Nutrien's diversification of sales between potash, phosphate and nitrogen fertilizers for farmers, steady profit margins during relatively cyclical commodity swings, and history of strong execution by management are the bullish fundamental reasons for ownership. To boot, grain prices are high in early 2022, giving farmers plenty of profit margin to buy additional fertilizer for this year's growing season.
AGRICULTURE
Seeking Alpha

Petrobras Is Well-Placed To Take Advantage Of Growth In Global Oil Demand

The energy industry has struggled with profitability and the capital cycle for the past fifteen years, with stock valuations trailing the broader market. It is a maxim of investing that success rests on the ability to buy low expectations and sell high expectations. No sector illustrates this better than the oil sector. Petróleo Brasileiro (Petrobras) (PBR) is well placed to take advantage of the end-of-industry proclamations surrounding the oil industry and the massive flight of capital occurring now as a result of pressure from environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) investors.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pymnts

Justworks Cites Market Conditions for US IPO Delay

Justworks Inc. is delaying its U.S. initial public offering (IPO) because of market conditions, Reuters reported Wednesday (Jan. 12), squelching plans to sell 7 million shares between $29 and $32 and rake in up to $224 million, per a filing earlier this month. More than 60% of companies that went...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

ESS Tech: Speculative Buy As Green Energy Needs Storage To Be More Viable

ESS Tech is bringing iron flow batteries to the public markets. As the world shifts more radically to decarbonize on the back of COP26 there will be an increased need for utility-scale energy storage solutions to smooth out the intermittency of renewables. The need for green energy is clear for a world looking to prevent the forecasted impact of anthropogenic climate change. In this new world, storage solutions that allow for excess energy to be stored from both solar and wind will allow the grid to dispatch electricity during periods when the sun is not shining and when the wind is not blowing. Critically, this inherent intermittency of renewables forms a forever bottleneck that can only be solved by the type of storage solutions ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) is building.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
