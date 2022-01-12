Zai lab treats pancreatic cancer patient in China phase 3 trial of Tumor Treating Fields

Today, Akeso, Inc. announced that Cadonilimab (PD-1/CTLA-4 bi-specific antibody), the first-inclass novel immuno-oncology drug independently developed by the Company, combined with Ivonescimab (PD-1/VEGF bi-specific antibody), the novel immuno-oncology drug independently developed by the company, has obtained approval from the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the National Medical Products Administration of the People’s Republic of China to initiate a phase Ib/II clinical trial with or without chemotherapy for the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
