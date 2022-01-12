ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Zai lab treats pancreatic cancer patient in China phase 3 trial of Tumor Treating Fields

By Ravikash
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 1 day ago
Zai Lab (ZLAB -4.3%) announced the treatment of the first patient in Greater China in a phase 3 trial, dubbed PANOVA-3, of Tumor Treating Fields in patients...

seekingalpha.com

asapland.com

Esophageal Cancer Symptoms

Esophageal cancer symptoms are the first way to identify esophageal cancer. It is a dangerous disease, which affects the esophagus. The esophagus performs functions like swallowing food, breathing, and speaking correctly. Early detection of this cancer allows curing it successfully. Symptoms of Esophageal Cancer:. Esophageal cancer symptoms depend on the...
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

Antihistamines Associated With Improved Immunotherapy Response in Patients With Cancer

Commonly used medications may influence responses to checkpoint inhibitors among patients with cancer. Treatment with antihistamines was associated with improved responses to immune checkpoint inhibitors, according to a study published in Cancer Cell. The investigators demonstrated that the histamine receptor H1 (HRH1) acts in tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) to suppress T cell activation in the tumor microenvironment.
CANCER
Good News Network

Experimental Treatment in Spain Puts 18 Cancer Patients in Complete Remission

18 out of 30 Spanish patients with incurable blood cancer are in complete remission, and a few more have seen the cancer’s progression stopped in its tracks, thanks to a new and much cheaper treatment option. Using a patient’s own white blood cells, doctors reprogramed them to better identify...
CANCER
Medscape News

COVID-19 May Promote Tumor Development in Patients With Cancer

The study covered in this summary was published on medRxiv.org as a preprint and has not yet been peer reviewed. Cancer patients exposed to SARS-CoV-2 infection experience persistent increases in cytokines, chemokines and (angiogenic) growth factors (CCGs) over and above those seen in unexposed patients, indicates a Belgian analysis of serial blood samples.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pancreatic Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Tumor#Cancer Cell#Ttfields
fox4now.com

New Non Surgical Treatment For Rare Urinary Cancer

Upper tract urothelial cancer (UTUC) is a rare and difficult-to-treat cancer occurring in the lining of the kidneys or ureters. Low-grade UTUC (LG-UTUC) is typically not as aggressive and slower to spread than high-grade UTUC, but it is a serious condition that will worsen if left untreated. It is commonly diagnosed in people over 70 and affects men 75% of the time.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Importance of Early Detection in Pancreatic Cancer Care

Katherine Poruk, MD, discusses upcoming surgical advances being made the field of pancreatic cancer. Katherine Poruk, MD, a surgical oncologist with the Cancer Treatment Centers of America, discusses upcoming surgical advances being made the field of pancreatic cancer. According to Poruk, the most important thing for the treatment of pancreatic...
WEIGHT LOSS
BBC

China: Doctor charged for treating fever patient

A doctor in China's Zhoukou city has been charged with a crime for allegedly treating a fever patient while working at a hospital without a fever clinic. Patients with possible Covid symptoms in China can only get treatment at specially designated hospitals. The doctor, only known by their surname Guo,...
HEALTH
eturbonews.com

Lung Cancer: New Clinical Trial for Antibody Therapies

Today, Akeso, Inc. announced that Cadonilimab (PD-1/CTLA-4 bi-specific antibody), the first-inclass novel immuno-oncology drug independently developed by the Company, combined with Ivonescimab (PD-1/VEGF bi-specific antibody), the novel immuno-oncology drug independently developed by the company, has obtained approval from the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the National Medical Products Administration of the People’s Republic of China to initiate a phase Ib/II clinical trial with or without chemotherapy for the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New blood test can identify if a patient has cancer and if it has spread

A publication by University of Oxford researchers describes a new minimally invasive and inexpensive blood test that can identify cancer in patients with non-specific symptoms. A University of Oxford study published in Clinical Cancer Research, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research, outlines a new type of blood...
CANCER
Seeking Alpha

Nanobiotix enrolls 1st patient in phase 3 trial of NBTXR3 in head, neck cancer

Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) said the first patient has been enrolled in the phase 3 NANORAY-312 study of radiotherapy-activated NBTXR3 in patients with head and neck cancer. The trial will evaluate radiotherapy-activated NBTXR3 with or without cetuximab in high-risk elderly patients with locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (LA-HNSCC). The...
CANCER
WOWK 13 News

Cervical cancer effectively treated with two drugs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The combination of two drugs could be an effective new treatment for women facing recurrent or advanced cervical cancer, the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James has announced. The largest clinical trial to date combined the drugs Balstilimab with Zalifrelimab in women with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer. The […]
CANCER
eturbonews.com

Cervical Cancer: New Phase of Clinical Trial

Today, Akeso (09926.HK) announces that Cadonilimab (PD-1/ CTLA-4 bi-specific antibody), the first-inclass novel immuno-oncology drug independently developed by the Company, combined with concurrent chemoradiotherapy obtained approval from the Center for Drug Evaluation (‘CDE’) of the National Medical Products Administration of the People’s Republic of China (”China”) to initiate a phase III clinical trial for the treatment of locally advanced cervical cancer. This is the first phase III clinical trial for locally advanced cervical cancer immunotherapy in China.
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Keytruda Effectively Treats Aggressive Forms of Endometrial Cancer

About 48% of individuals experienced a complete or partial response when treated with pembrolizumab, and about two-thirds also had a response that lasted more than 3 years. Pembrolizumab (Keytruda, Merck), a cancer immunotherapy drug that is FDA-approved to treat several forms of cancer, also effectively treats aggressive forms of endometrial or uterine cancer, according to results from an international phase 2 clinical trial led by investigators at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute.
CANCER
cancerhealth.com

Stay in the Game: Advances in Treating Metastatic Cancer

Welcome to Stay in the Game: Conversations about prostate Cancer with Ed Randall. Here we’ll chat with doctors, researchers, medical professionals, survivors, and others to share and connect. This show was produced and shared by Fans for the Cure, a non-profit dedicated to serving men on their journeys through prostate cancer.
