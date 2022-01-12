Zai lab treats pancreatic cancer patient in China phase 3 trial of Tumor Treating Fields

Upper tract urothelial cancer (UTUC) is a rare and difficult-to-treat cancer occurring in the lining of the kidneys or ureters. Low-grade UTUC (LG-UTUC) is typically not as aggressive and slower to spread than high-grade UTUC, but it is a serious condition that will worsen if left untreated. It is commonly diagnosed in people over 70 and affects men 75% of the time.

