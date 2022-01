EuroDry is making money hand-over-fist and is expected to do so for several years. EuroDry Limited (NASDAQ:EDRY) is a dry bulk shipping company with 9 vessels. based in Greece. The company has acquired new ships over the past year and made some great moves to improve its capital structure. Despite uncertainty in the dry bulk market, EuroDry may still be a great buy if this influx of cash triggers a dividend initiation in 2022.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO