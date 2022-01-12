ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philips nears a two-year low as Citi downgrades on lower-than-expected Q4 sales

By Dulan Lokuwithana
Royal Philips (PHG -15.3%) ADRs have reached the lowest level since March 2020 after the Dutch health tech firm lowered its sales estimates for 2021. The pre-release indicating nearly EUR 4.9B global sales for the company in Q4 2021, was about EUR 350M...

