ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Wagepoint Adds Timesheet Mobile in First Acquisition

By PYMNTS
pymnts.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCanadian FinTech Wagepoint on Wednesday (Jan. 12) announced it has acquired geofence-powered workforce management platform Timesheet Mobile. Wagepoint’s acquisition is its first in almost a decade in business and gives the company access to small businesses in more than 30 countries. “Time and attendance and payroll go together...

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts.com

Visa Acceptance Cloud Launches to Advance Payments for POS, IoT, Acquirers

Visa is rolling out a new platform to enable acquirers, point of sale (POS) manufacturers, and Internet of Things (IoT) leaders to move payment processing software from being embedded in devices to universally accessible in the cloud. The newly launched Visa Acceptance Cloud (VAC) is being piloted in six locations...
SOFTWARE
pymnts.com

Fortis: 2021 was the Year of Acceleration

Businesses were forced to speed up their digital transformations in 2021, says Ashley Usher, chief integration and information officer at Fortis, and they embraced platforms in increasing numbers to build momentum and create truly seamless payment experiences. Read her thoughts in the PYMNTS eBook, “In a Word: 50 Thought Leaders Sum Up 2021.”
RETAIL
Seeking Alpha

Oracle: Solid Q2 Report, But Cerner Acquisition Adds Some Complexity

Oracle recently reported better than expected revenue growth of 6% and EPS above expectations. Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) recently reported a better than expected Q2 earnings with revenue growing 6% and breaking out from the recent growth trends of 0-4%. On top of that, EPS beat consensus expectations by $0.10 as the company continues to aggressively repurchase shares.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pymnts.com

Procurement Partners, Priority Launch New AP Tool

The payments technology firm Priority Technology Holdings has launched a partnership with Procurement Partners, which provides procure-to-pay (P2P) solutions for post-acute care and senior living communities. The collaboration, announced Thursday (Jan. 13), will see the integration of the Priority Commercial Payments Xchange (CPX) into Procurement Partner’s eProcurement platform. The companies...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workflow Management#Timesheet Mobile#First Acquisition#Canadian#Pb Jelly#Tsm#Psg#Software
pymnts.com

Business Payments Digitization: Large Companies Set The Pace

Report: What Smaller Businesses Can Learn From Enterprise CFOs About Digital Payments. A new survey of heads of finance at large companies shows 74% believe digitizing business payments is key to freeing up capital and streamlining cash flow. The PYMNTS Business Payments Digitization report, a collaboration with Corcentric, examines the five key takeaways that small business CFOs can learn from their enterprise counterparts.
SMALL BUSINESS
pymnts.com

National Australia Bank Acquires Digital Health Claims Platform LanternPay

National Australia Bank is acquiring digital health claims startup LanternPay, the latest salvo in an ongoing battle for supremacy in the $120 billion health payments sector, according to an American Financial Review report Thursday (Jan. 13). LanternPay’s technology will help to reduce administration work for doctors and medical practices by...
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

SaaS Funder Arc Launches With $161M

Arc, a startup that offers a finance platform for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), announced Thursday (Jan. 13) it had emerged from stealth with $161 million in funding. “In partnership with Stripe, Arc is building a first-of-its-kind fintech solution where software founders can borrow, save, and spend on one comprehensive digital platform,” the company said in a news release. “Its introductory product, Arc Advance, allows SaaS founders to seamlessly convert future revenue into upfront capital without dilution at the click of a button.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
pymnts.com

5G Connectivity Expands the Capabilities of Glass Wearables

With the addition of 5G connectivity to glass wearables, technicians, engineers, warehouse workers and other remote employees will be able to employ the low latency of 5G while continuing to work hands-free rather than having to hold a phone. This will enable a supervisor to see what a remote worker is seeing in high-definition video and will allow developers to add more robust augmented reality features.
ELECTRONICS
pymnts.com

Mastercard: 2021 was the Year of Digitization

2021 laid a foundation for technologies that hold the potential to transform the way we do commerce, says Bob Schukai, executive vice president of technology development, new digital infrastructure and FinTech at Mastercard. Look for the pace of change to accelerate in 2022, as merchants and providers build out new solutions on the path to digitization. Read his thoughts in the PYMNTS eBook, “In a Word: 50 Thought Leaders Sum Up 2021.”
ECONOMY
pymnts.com

Checkout.com Raises $1B in Series D Funding

FinTech startup Checkout.com raised $1 billion in a Series D funding round at a $40 billion valuation, 20 times more than the company was worth when it held its first fundraise in 2019, according to a press release on Wednesday (Jan. 12). Primary investors include Altimeter, Dragoneer, Franklin Templeton, GIC,...
MARKETS
pymnts.com

Adventrum Acquires eCommerce Platform Web Retailer

B2B performance marketing conglomerate Adventrum has acquired eCommerce platform Web Retailer, according to a joint press release issued Tuesday (Jan. 11). Web Retailer serves as a resource for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) selling through online marketplaces, including Amazon and eBay, and it helps more than 1 million visitors every year with guides, news, ratings and reviews of everything related to selling on online marketplaces, the release stated.
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

VR 2021 Funding Totaling $176M Breaks UK Records

Chatter about the metaverse and innovation in virtual reality (VR) caught the attention of U.K. investors in 2021, with a record 154 million euros ($176 million) injected into the sector, UK Tech News reported on Wednesday (Jan. 12), citing analysis by institutional stockbroking firm Arden Partners. Funding for U.K. VR...
WORLD
TechCrunch

Turnip raises $12.5 million for its mobile-first gaming community platform

Greenoaks and Elevation Capital co-led the one-and-a-half-year-old startup’s Series A round. SEA Capital, Vibe Capital and scores of entrepreneurs including Andrew Chen of Andreessen Horowitz, Sujeet Kumar of Udaan, Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar of Razorpay, Gaurav Munjal and Roman Saini of Unacademy, Lalit Keshre, Harsh Jain and Ishan Bansal of Groww and Akshay Kothari of Notion also participated in the round.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Aptiv to acquire software company Wind River from TPG Capital for $4.3 billion in cash

Aptiv Plc said Tuesday it has reached an agreement to acquire software company Wind River from TPG Capital for $4.3 billion in cash. Wind River makes edge-to-cloud software for the aerospace and defense, telecommunications, industrial and automotive markets and is used on more than 2 billion devises across more than 1,700 customers globally, the companies said in a joint statement. "The automotive industry is undergoing its largest transformation in over a century, as connected, software-defined vehicles increasingly become critical elements of the broader intelligent ecosystem," said Kevin Clark, CEO of Aptiv. The deal is expected to close by mid-year and will be financed by a mix of cash and debt. Aptiv shares were not active premarket, but have gained 13% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 22%.
SOFTWARE
pymnts.com

Brink’s, Priority Partner on Digital Cash Solution

The payments technology provider Priority Technology Holdings has launched a partnership with The Brink’s Company that combines both businesses’ services. The companies announced their collaboration in a news release Tuesday (Jan. 11), saying it would join Priority’s debit and credit card processing with BLUbeem, Brink’s new digital cash payment solution.
ECONOMY
gamepressure.com

Take-Two CEO Explains Zynga Acquisition - Mobile Installments of Popular Brands

Take-Two's CEO shared the reasons behind yesterday's acquisition of Zynga. The company intends to move its key brands into the mobile and F2P market. Take-Two acquired American mobile game developer Zynga yesterday. The event is significant for several reasons. Firstly, it is the largest such deal in the history of the gaming industry. Secondly, it makes Take-Two is a leader not only in the console and PC game category, but also a giant in the mobile market.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy