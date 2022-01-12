ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Farm Show hosting Beef Slider Competition: Kids Edition

By Janel Knight, Megan Talley
abc27 News
abc27 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a2fKn_0djlGeH800

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There are just a few days left but there’s still plenty to experience at the Pennsylvania Farm Show, including a competition where top local chefs face off, with a little help from their kids.

The Beef Slider Competition is happening at the Culinary Connection Stage on Wednesday at 1 p.m. through the Maclay Street entrance. In the competition, two chefs will team up with their kids to cook sliders for a judging panel of kids.

Check out abc27’s interview with Chef Autumn Patti in the player above.

