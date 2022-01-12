Sinclair’s Midweek Recruiting Rundown

Chad Brendel and David Simone dive deep into the coaching carousel as news broke on Thursday that CB coach Perry Eliano was moving on to Ohio State. What does it mean for Luke Fickell's program? And could an old friend be a good fit to fill the void? The talk then turns to the 2022 roster and how the BCJ staff feels about where they will stand in 2022. Some hoops talk follows after the Bearcats win over ECU on Wednesday night, and how things have shaken out so far around the AAC. The show closes with breaking news as it is learned that 5 star PG Isaiah Collier will be taking an unofficial visit to the Queen City on Friday. All that and more this week on the BCJ Podcast.

