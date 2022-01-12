ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Sinclair’s Midweek Recruiting Rundown

By Kevin Sinclair
247Sports
247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this week’s Recruiting Rundown, Kevin Sinclair...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBA

Gameday Rundown: First Meeting With Atlanta

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español) Injury Updates: Miami: Bam Adebayo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Thumb; Torn UCL) - Jimmy Butler, Out, Injury/Illness - Right Ankle; Sprain - Markieff Morris, Out, Injury/Illness (Neck; Whiplash) - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) - Dewayne Dedmon, Available, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Sprain) - KZ Okpala, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Wrist; Sprain) - Marcus Garrett, Out, Health and Safety Protocols; Atlanta: Clint Capela, Doubtful, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Sprain) - Sharife Cooper, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Thumb; Sprain) - Solomon Hill, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Hamstring; Tear) - De'Andre Hunter, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Wrist; Injury Recovery) - Cam Reddish, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Ankle; Sprain)
NBA
247Sports

Podcast: Recruiting season is here again

Recruiting is officially open with the NCAA dead period ending Friday morning. InsideTheU’s Gaby Urrutia breaks down everything you need to know. Miami is hitting the ground running with a trio of official visitors at the high school level set to experience UM this weekend. The Hurricanes have also...
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

Holy Grail BCJ Podcast Ep 314 Round And Round We Go

Chad Brendel and David Simone dive deep into the coaching carousel as news broke on Thursday that CB coach Perry Eliano was moving on to Ohio State. What does it mean for Luke Fickell's program? And could an old friend be a good fit to fill the void? The talk then turns to the 2022 roster and how the BCJ staff feels about where they will stand in 2022. Some hoops talk follows after the Bearcats win over ECU on Wednesday night, and how things have shaken out so far around the AAC. The show closes with breaking news as it is learned that 5 star PG Isaiah Collier will be taking an unofficial visit to the Queen City on Friday. All that and more this week on the BCJ Podcast.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting
247Sports

Four-star wing Scotty Middleton talks recruitment

Class of 2023 Sunrise Christian Academy wing Scotty Middleton was one of the standouts from this past week's La Porte Invitational. The 6-foot-6 four-star is ranked within the top 40 nationally and has great size, length and versatility and is seeing his recruitment rise. Middleton is hearing a lot from Ohio State, Xavier, Texas Tech among others and is receiving new interest from Oregon. He also took one visit to Kansas State early in the year.
COLLEGE SPORTS
dynastyleaguefootball.com

The Ask DLF Weekly Rundown

We run down some questions left unanswered on this week's show. Gain Instant Access to this article and so much more. A full year of access is only $49.99. Try DLF Premium for only $7.99 with a Monthly Subscription. Premium membership provides access to all of our awesome dynasty content...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Up In The Rafters: Keys to Success

After another up and down week of performances for Carolina Basketball that saw UNC lose on the road to Notre Dame and then overcome its demons against Virginia, the Tar Heels got a mid-week break. Justin Jackson and Taylor Vippolis discuss everything when it comes to the team on Inside Carolina’s Up In The Rafters podcast.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Class of 2023 four-star Jalen Hooks updates his recruitment

Bel- Air, MD – Donda Academy forward Jalen Hooks recruitment is starting to pick up again as he returns from injury. The 6-foot-6 four-star is currently ranked No. 82 in the class of 2023. “The recruitment process has been good,” he said. “I've still been talking to the same...
EDUCATION
247Sports

ACC commissioner Jim Phillips: League is 'very much aligned' against College Football Playoff expansion

Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner Jim Phillips told reporters on a conference call Friday that the league is aligned in opposing expansion of the College Football Playoff. Phillips cited questions over player safety from an increased number of games an expanded playoff would bring in addition questions to Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) and NCAA governance in explaining the league's stance on expansion, according to reports.
NFL
247Sports

Early BH: Trail map updates | Not scary cash

** Not scary: Terry’s impending account balance … Terry McLaurin has a year and about $965K left on his contract with the Washington Football Team. That organization has several current priorities entering free agency this offseason. So where does McLaurin fall in line when it comes to get...
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Instant impact: College basketball's best freshmen at the midway point

As we near the midpoint of the 2021-22 college basketball season, several things have become apparent when it comes to the impact of freshmen on the college game. The combination of Covid limiting development as high school players, more pro alternatives to college like the G League Ignite program and high school talent entering a bit of a down cycle has led to fewer impact freshmen than we’ve grown accustomed to seeing in years past.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Penn State will be well-represented in NFL playoffs

As the NFL playoffs start up this weekend Penn State football will be well represented on NFL squads. A total of 19 former Nittany Lions will be members of 11 of the 14 playoff teams seeing action on Saturday through Monday. Eight of those teams will have multiple Penn State representatives, including Arizona, Dallas, Green Bay, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Tampa Bay. At least three of the former Lions will be on injured reserve and will not be expected to see action.
NFL
247Sports

247Sports

38K+
Followers
282K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy