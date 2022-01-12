ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashley Graham's twins are here, plus more celebs who had babies in 2022

By Marisa Laudadio
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleModel Ashley Graham gave birth to twin boys on Jan. 7 — almost two years...

Cause for celebration! The celebrity babies of 2022 include kids born with parents like Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and other stars. The celebrity babies of 2022 come after a year of births in 2021, which saw stars like Scarlett Johansson, Cardi B, Halsey, Meghan Markle and more famous names welcome children. The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, announced in a statement in June 2021 that they had welcomed their second child, a baby daughter named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor. “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter,...
Life is about to get a whole lot busier for model Ashley Graham and her filmmaker husband Justin Ervin. The couple welcomed twin boys on Jan. 7 and are now officially parents of three. Fortunately for them, they’ve had loads of time to prepare as Graham’s pregnancy went full term with her baby boys, a rarity for twins.
Brittany Daniel, who starred on the hit '90s series Sweet Valley High with her twin sister Cynthia Daniel, welcomed a daughter with her husband Adam Touni in October. Brittany's egg donor was none other than Cynthia, who decided to help her sister start a family after Brittany was diagnosed with stage IV non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and told she might never have children of her own. Cynthia has three children of her own with her husband, Yellowstone star Cole Hauser.
Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebrities who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late December 2021 and early January 2022, starting with this exciting news… For months now, there have been whispers about the nature of Kate Bosworth's relationship with Justin Long in the wake of her mid-2021 split from director husband Michael Polish. After the "Live Free or Die Hard" actor referenced his girlfriend on the Dec. 28 episode of his "Life Is Short" podcast, Page Six confirmed that, according to multiple sources, Justin's mystery woman is, in fact, the "Blue Crush" actress. The pair connected while shooting a movie in Fayetteville, Arkansas, in mid-2021. After they wrapped the project in mid-May, Kate took to Instagram to gush about Justin, who previously romanced "Going the Distance" co-star Drew Barrymore. "Holy moly @justinlong you are a truly spectacular / fun / funny / kind / rare / thoughtful / totally rad human being. THANK YOU for lifting us up… you kept it light & full of laughter daily, even through the toughest moments. You gnome how much I love ya," she captioned a slideshow of photos with the actor.
Ashley Graham can't wait to meet her twin boys. The model, 34, revealed Saturday that she's officially reached the final days of her pregnancy, showing off her belly in photos shared to her Instagram. Graham announced she's "made it full term today (40 weeks!)," in the caption, joking that "due dates are just a suggestion, babies will always come on their birthday."
Anyone who has ever been through the final weeks of pregnancy knows how anxious you can feel just waiting to deliver. And with twins, it’s surely double the fun, as Ashley Graham can attest. Now that she’s nearing the final stretch of her pregnancy with twin boys, it seems she’s more than ready to welcome her babies to the world — but not before snapping some final stunning selfies of her bare baby bump. Graham took to Instagram Stories to share a few photos during her last days of pregnancy, sharing both a gorgeous modeling shot of herself in full glam...
Ashley Graham believes it is time to “take control” of societal views and “accept our own bodies.”. The 34-year-old model – who has Isaac, 23 months with husband Justin Ervin and has just given birth to twins – has slammed society’s version of beauty and urges fans to “feel beautiful” in their own skin.
Cardi B's four-month-old son is already talking. The 29-year-old rap star - who also has Kulture, three, with her husband Offset - has taken to social media to share details of her son's progress with her followers. Cardi said on her Instagram Stories: "This baby is talking. I put this...
Cardi B and Offset’s baby boy has reached another major milestone. The 29-year-old rapper took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday morning to share an unbelievable update. “This baby is talking,” Cardi shared. “I put this on everything I love in the name of Jesus Christ. First of all, my husband saw it yesterday.”
The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
Lisa Bonet will turn 54-years-old this year and yet she somehow looks the same age as her 32-year-old daughter, Zoë. The actress who got famous for her role as Denise Huxtable on “The Cosby Show” and “A Different World," she most recently starred in the TV series "Ray Donovan" as Marisol Campos. You likely also know her because of her relationship to Lenny Kravitz, Zoë's dad. But enough about that, back to her ageless complexion.
Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
Sources close to Jennifer Garner revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s ‘unbothered’ by her ex-husband’s comments about their marriage in a recent interview. Jennifer Garner isn’t going to let her ex-husband Ben Affleck‘s recent interview, where he said he felt “trapped” in their marriage, bring her down. Sources close to the 49-year-old actress revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s “taking it with a grain of salt,” and it isn’t going to damage their co-parenting relationship.
