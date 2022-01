There’s no such thing as an underrated Quentin Tarantino movie. But in hindsight, it does come as a surprise to remember the lukewarm reception to Jackie Brown upon release. The film came at a unique stage of the director’s career, fresh off True Romance and Pulp Fiction where his public rep was at an all-time high. Simply put, nobody could get enough of Tarantino in the late 90’s, and expectations were through the roof for him to follow it up with yet another pop-culture juggernaut.

