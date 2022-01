A simple language intervention could help boost vaccination rates, especially when presenting information to people in bilingual populations, according to a new study. The findings show that between two groups presented with the exact same information about vaccines in two different but familiar languages, the use of one language corresponded to a 7% higher number of people saying “yes” and a 7% lower number of people saying “unsure” when asked about their intent to get vaccinated. The percentage of people saying “no” was about the same in both groups.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO