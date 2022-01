Could Dragon Ball Super be planning to come back with a new anime this year? According to a juicy tease from the executive producer behind the franchise, there's something big planned for the series coming our way this year! Fans are already excited over the franchise this year as Dragon Ball Super will be returning with its first new anime project since the release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly back in 2018. This new movie will be releasing in Japan this Spring, and fans are excited about what the release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero could mean for the future of the anime franchise as a whole.

COMICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO