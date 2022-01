When you picture an identity thief, do you think of a basement hacker distributing malware and reaching out through the internet to steal personal information? That’s a possible scenario, but it’s just as likely your privacy could be threatened by information you’ve given away yourself. If you own a home, that’s a matter of public record. Merchants you deal with know where you live. They also have your email address and other information. Data aggregator websites pull together all this information to create a profile that’s just as revealing as what a hacker might acquire. The big difference is that you can say no to the aggregators. The Kanary is a service that combs these sites for your personal information and automates telling them to leave you alone. It seems to do the job, but it does also flag some sites that really aren’t data aggregators.

