It’s hard to imagine the NBA or New York City for that matter, allowing the Nets to disregard health mandate so that Kyrie Irving could play at the Barclays Center. It was an idea that was debated on social media on Wednesday after the New York Daily News reported that the Nets would only be fined as little as $5,000 max if they allowed Irving to take the court in Brooklyn despite his unvaccinated status. NYC’s vaccine mandate carries with it fines for business that violates it, but, as the Daily News points out, for the Nets it would be a financially minimal impact.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO