Normal, IL

New platform connects students with alumni for career mentoring

illinoisstate.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving just completed a summer internship, one student was inspired to get her career going and to start making connections in her field. However, she felt a little intimidated about meeting experienced professionals outside the workplace or at school. “My career advisor has been a great support. But I...

news.illinoisstate.edu

utsi.edu

Student Career Enhancement

GEM — National Consortium for Graduate Degrees for Minorities in Engineering and Science. gradschools.com — extensive source of graduate school information. Student Loan Marketing Association (Sallie Mae) — scholarships, grants, loans. Job Opportunities. University of Tennessee Career Services. AmericanJobs.com – Computer & Engineering Jobs!. CareerBuilder —...
TULLAHOMA, TN
depauliaonline.com

New Campus Connect update includes more options for student gender, ethnic identity

Earlier this week, DePaul’s Student Government Association (SGA) announced Campus Connect will allow students to disclose their gender identity, in addition to legal gender, alongside an ethnicity selection expansion. The change comes as Oracle, the company that created Campus Connect, added the feature allowing students to disclose their gender...
CU Boulder News & Events

Graduate Students Connecting Scholarship with Communities

Graduate school is a fantastic time to explore how to connect your research, teaching and creative work to partnerships with communities external to the university. When practicing engaged scholarship, mutual interests, needs and issues of equity, diversity and inclusion can be explored and addressed in collaboration with community partners. The Office for Outreach and Engagement is here to support you in doing this work through two upcoming opportunities.
BOULDER, CO
Normal, IL
Normal, IL
Illinois Education
fsu.edu

New interactive planning tool helps FSU students maximize career potential

Florida State University students — and prospective students — now have access to an exciting interactive tool designed to assist students and families in making better-informed decisions about postsecondary educational options in the State University System of Florida. The new online tool — MyFloridaFuture — allows users to...
University at Buffalo Reporter

Upadhyaya, Briner receive Graduate Student Mentoring Award

Shambhu Upadhyaya and Jason Briner are the recipients of the 2021-22 Excellence in Graduate Student Mentoring Award, presented by the Graduate School to recognize UB faculty for their support and development of graduate students through their mentoring activities. The award, established in 2012, is given annually to members of the...
BUFFALO, NY
The Daily Collegian

Students encouraged to attend Spring Career Day and Stuckeman School Career Day

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State students have the opportunity to attend one of the largest career fairs in the country at the University Park campus this month. Spring Career Day at Penn State gives students of any academic major or year the chance to learn about different industries, connect with leaders in their field, and jump-start their career.
lootpress.com

WVU Tech announces inaugural winner of student and alumni-nominated faculty award

In conjunction with its homecoming celebration, West Virginia University Institute of Technology has announced Thomas McGraw, chair and associate professor of Health Services Administration, as the inaugural recipient of the Golden Bear Empowerment Faculty Award. Nominations came from current students and alumni. Students and alumni had to have been advised...
wccbcharlotte.com

Wilson’s World: At Queens University Learning More About Their Efforts To Connect Students To Career Opportunities After Graduation!

CHARLOTTE, NC — Wilson was at Queens University learning more about their efforts to connect students to career opportunities. 96% of Queens 2020 graduates are employed, in graduate school, or working for a service organization. The mission of numerous programs it to connect students to local and regional career opportunities. When they graduate, students have a comprehensive education filled with opportunities to ready them for both successful careers and meaningful lives.‎ The Vandiver Center for Career Development connects students with opportunities across Charlotte, the United States and the world to help them develop into professionals. Founded in 1857, Queens University of Charlotte is a small, private, co-ed university with dynamic experiences for students with active and collaborative learning.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bryan College Station Eagle

Caldwell senior strives to mentor younger ag students

This is part of a series of stories highlighting high school students from the Brazos Valley who are active in 4-H or FFA. The series, which is sponsored by Capital Farm Credit, will culminate with selected students receiving scholarships. As successful as Caldwell High School senior Cameron Rutherford is at...
CALDWELL, TX
kalw.org

Thurmond touts statewide student mentoring program

Thurmond said the aim of the mentoring program was to help thousands of public school students with basic tutoring, career coaching, and guidance about life in general from adult mentors. Basically, it calls for adult mentors to pair with low-income students, students of color or any student who needs extra...
Villages Daily Sun

School districts, groups looking for mentors for students

Mentoring programs at schools play a crucial role in students’ success. Local residents have the chance to help by volunteering as mentors for Take Stock in Children of Lake & Sumter Counties and other groups. TSIC is looking for five mentors for The Villages High School, two mentors at...
THE VILLAGES, FL
pccua.edu

Career Pathways selects ‘student of the quarter’ at PCCUA-Helena

The Career Pathways Initiative at PCCUA-Helena-W. Helena is proud to announce the selection of the student of the quarter for the 2021 fall semester. Addie Minor, of West Helena, has been chosen by the criteria set forth by the Career Pathways program. Such criteria include academic excellence, personality, and following all Career Pathways guidelines for the quarter.
HELENA, AR
lafayette.edu

Lafayette Program Pairs Student Mentors with Easton Middle Schoolers

Landis Center for Community Engagement program helps area kids by building confidence, providing academic support, and inspiring future dreams Twitter. Students fill a long table in the cafeteria of Easton Area Middle School. They are waiting for the arrival of white vans bearing the Lafayette College logo. Soon a line...
EASTON, PA
cw39.com

HISD to hire 500 students, alumni to counter staff shortages

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The surge in COVID-19 cases and flu cases has caused several staffing shortages in schools across the country, and Houston ISD is hoping to fill the void by looking to hire current and former students. The district has partnered with iEducate to hire 500 HISD students...
HOUSTON, TX
baystatebanner.com

Steps toward equity: NAAC program connects BIPOC arts administrators with mentors

Celina Colby is an arts and travel reporter with a fondness for Russian novels.... VIEW BIO. The Network for Arts Administrators of Color (NAAC Boston), a program of ArtsBoston, announced its new year of mentorship between BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) business and cultural leaders and Boston arts administrators of color.
BOSTON, MA

