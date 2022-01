The Fine Arts Library is pleased to announce an exhibition by Tamryn McDermott titled Revisiting Between Spaces. Mixed media artist Tamryn McDermott asks the viewer to navigate a history through an archive of handmade objects and a corresponding catalog. McDermott’s fabrication and contextualization of terracotta impressions map and link us to a distant classical past. Each object in this exhibition relates to a specific location in time and space. The display of this collection continues to evolve by being deconstructed, reshaped and restitched by the artist, a revisiting over time. What are the limitations of an archive? What is excluded from the archive? How do records continue to evolve and change over time?

