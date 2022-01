Rick Astley is the man who launched 1,000 memes, thanks to his 1987 hit, "Never Gonna Give you Up." Now he will be known for something else -- a Frito-Lay spokesperson. Announced Tuesday, the British pop singer is teaming up with the chip maker to launch a campaign centered around New Year's resolutions, titled "New Year, New You." Taking inspiration from his meme-worthy hit single, the campaign looks at what people want to give up in 2022, before giving them permission to indulge in the things they love.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO