Soccer-USWNT to kick off 2022 with training camp in Austin

The Premier League is headed to streaming in Central America, as Paramount Plus has announced it has secured rights to the top-flight British soccer competition from the 2022-23 season through 2024-25. In total, the ViacomCBS-owned platform has secured 380 live matches each season and will be the exclusive home for the league in Mexico, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama. Also included in the three-year deal are the non-exclusive rights to the competition in Belize and the Dominican Republic. In addition to live matches between some of the world’s most recognizable sports organizations including Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO