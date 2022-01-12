ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

More controversy at the Africa Cup of Nations as the WRONG anthem is played TWICE for Mauritania before players are asked to sing without music - but captain Aboubakar Kamara refuses

By Jeorge Bird For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

There were further farcical scenes at the Africa Cup of Nations today, with the wrong national anthem twice being played for Mauritania.

Following a problem with the stadium's sound system ahead of the game against Gambia, the Mauritania players were asked to sing the anthem without music.

Mauritania captain Aboubakar Kamara (previously of Fulham) was seen shaking his head in refusal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gALmo_0djlBkg700
The wrong anthem for Mauritania was played twice at the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PrPfK_0djlBkg700
The Mauritania players were asked to sing the anthem without any music but they refused

The Mauritania players were understandably furious at the situation, with the confusion persisting for several minutes.

Eventually the Gambia national anthem was played, with there being no problems on that occasion.

The Group F fixture then finally got underway at the Limbe Omnisport Stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IFDha_0djlBkg700
Mauritania captain Aboubakar Kamara (previously of Fulham) was livid with the situation
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AC2M1_0djlBkg700
The controversy occurred ahead of Mauritania's game against Gambia in Limbe

The scenes followed on from controversy in the tournament's first game of the day, with referee Janny Sikazwe receiving much criticism for his officiating as Mali beat Tunisia 1-0.

The referee bizarrely blew the whistle for full time after just 85 minutes and then restarted play. However, he then ended the game with 89 minutes and 43 seconds played.

As a result of Sikazwe's decisions the Tunisia bench were livid, with coach Mondher Kebaier grabbing the referee's arm and pointing to his watch.

In addition, Sikazwe rejected a VAR review of the red card for Mali substitute El Bilal Toure.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCY

Mali proposes five-year election delay to West African bloc

BAMAKO (Reuters) – Mali’s interim authorities proposed to its West African neighbours that a transition back to democracy following a 2020 military coup be extended by five years, the foreign minister said in comments broadcast on Saturday. The transitional government initially agreed to hold presidential and legislative elections...
POLITICS
The Independent

Football rumours: Arsenal ready to splash the cash on Dusan Vlahovic

What the papers sayArsenal are willing to ‘break the bank’ to secure Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, the Mirror reports. The Gunners are said to be considering spending upwards of £70million on the 21-year-old Serbia international to strengthen their attacking options, with the team’s early FA Cup exit contributing to a sense of desperation. The high price may be needed to secure Vlahovic against competition from AC Milan Juventus, Liverpool and Newcastle, who are all watching the player closely.The Sun writes that Manchester City defender Nathan Ake is wanted by AC Milan. The 26-year-old Holland international has caught the attention...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Nigeria vs Egypt on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Africa Cup of Nations fixture

Several Premier League-based players could be in action in Tuesday’s big Africa Cup of Nations clash, which sees Nigeria and Egypt face off.Mohamed Salah is the biggest draw, but he’s likely to be up against the likes of Leicester duo Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho amongst others, in a tussle between two of the competition’s heavyweight nations.The Group D rivals are among the sides backed to run deep into the tournament, while this meeting might give an early indication of which of them are most capable of winning the big games.Cameroon and Senegal are among the nations to have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Liverpool vs Arsenal on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup semi-final

Both Liverpool and Arsenal will hope to take charge of their Carabao Cup semi-final as they meet at Anfield.The postponement of last week’s intended first leg at the Emirates Stadium means this fixture, going ahead as scheduled, is now the first 90 minutes of the two-legged tie to decide who reaches the final.The second leg will now occur on Thursday 20 January, with Liverpool over a Covid outbreak scare driven by a number of “false postives”, according to Jurgen Klopp.Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Thomas Partey are among the players away at the Africa Cup of Nations who will be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mondher Kebaier
Person
Aboubakar Kamara
The Independent

Jarrod Bowen scores twice as West Ham beat Norwich to return to top four

Jarrod Bowen fired West Ham into the top four and enhanced his England credentials in a 2-0 win over Norwich Bowen’s seventh and eighth goals of the season secured a third straight Premier League win for the Hammers and left City rooted to the foot of the table.The calls for Bowen to win a Three Lions call-up are getting louder, with his eight assists meaning the former Hull winger has now been directly involved in 16 goals this season – the most of any English player in the top flight.The statistics for Norwich make grim reading, however. It is now...
PREMIER LEAGUE
brotherlygame.com

How to Watch: Africa Cup of Nations continues with second round of group play

The second game in the group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations takes place Thursday. Two countries involved in those games feature players Philadelphia fans may know. Cameroon has the boys in blue Olivier Mbaizo on their roster, while Cape Verde features Jamiro Monteiro. While Mbaizo was not on...
FIFA
Daily Mail

Cameroon 4-1 Ethiopia: Vincent Aboubakar scores brace in TWO minutes to send hosts through to the knockout stages at AFCON as Antonio Conceicao's side overcome early scare to register back-to-back wins in Yaounde

Vincent Aboubakar and Karl Toko Ekambi scored twice each as hosts Cameroon put one foot in the second round of the Africa Cup of Nations with a thumping 4-1 victory over Ethiopia in Group A on Thursday. Ethiopia took a surprise early lead through Dawa Hottesa, but for the second...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Africa Cup Of Nations#National Anthem#Fulham#Project Football#Mali#Var
The Independent

World’s best players ‘always interested’ in joining Arsenal, Mikel Arteta claims

Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal can still attract the world’s best players as the club continue to be linked with a move for Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic.The Gunners sit fourth in the Premier League as they look to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in five years and travel to Liverpool on Thursday for the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.Despite consecutive eighth-place finishes in the last two seasons and missing out on Europe entirely this term, Arsenal were the highest spenders in England during the summer transfer window as the likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Variety

Premier League Soccer Finds Central American Home With Paramount Plus

The Premier League is headed to streaming in Central America, as Paramount Plus has announced it has secured rights to the top-flight British soccer competition from the 2022-23 season through 2024-25. In total, the ViacomCBS-owned platform has secured 380 live matches each season and will be the exclusive home for the league in Mexico, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama. Also included in the three-year deal are the non-exclusive rights to the competition in Belize and the Dominican Republic. In addition to live matches between some of the world’s most recognizable sports organizations including Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steph Houghton signs new deal at Manchester City

Manchester City captain Steph Houghton has signed a contract extension with the Women’s Super League club.The 33-year-old England defender has been with City since they were relaunched in 2014, making a record 206 appearances for them in all competitions and scoring 21 goals.She has lifted seven trophies with the club – the WSL title in 2016, three FA Cups and three League Cups.Houghton, who made her first appearance since September in Sunday’s 6-0 win at Brighton having recovered from an ankle injury, said in quotes on City’s official website: “I’m delighted to sign an extension here at City.“Once the talks...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Cescar Azpilicueta warns Chelsea team-mates that playing in finals counts for nothing - despite their feat of reaching three in one year - unless they win trophies, as he targets Carabao Cup glory next month

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has called on his side to finish the job and win the Carabao Cup next month. The Blues booked their place in February's Wembley final against either Liverpool or Arsenal after they completed a semi-final win over Spurs, reaching their third final in just over 12 months under Thomas Tuchel.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun joins Middlesbrough on loan

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun has become Middlesbrough’s third January signing after joining the Sky Bet Championship club on loan for the remainder of the season.The 20-year-old has made two Premier League appearances for the Gunners during the current campaign and scored twice in five Europa League outings last season.Boro boss Chris Wilder told the club’s official website: “We’re delighted to get Flo in. He’s a player I’ve known about for a long time and we identified him as someone who could come in and improve us in the second half of the season.“He has great movement, good pace, and he’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Lukasz Fabianski hopeful of new contract at ‘special’ West Ham

Lukasz Fabianski believes West Ham is currently a “special” club to be at and hopes to secure a new contract beyond this season.The former Arsenal and Swansea goalkeeper, who joined West Ham in 2018, made his 300th Premier League appearance in the 2-0 win over Norwich which lifted the Hammers back into the top four.Fabianski, 36, whose current deal expires in the summer, is expected to be offered a new one-year contract.He said: “I hope so. I don’t know what to say, it is always a tricky question. I am very happy in this present time and present moment. I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Aston Villa look to push through £800,000 move for 17-year-old Dundee United defender Kerr Smith amid busy January transfer window as the club back Steven Gerrard's bid to qualify for Europe

Aston Villa are looking to push through their £800,000 move for Dundee United defender Kerr Smith. The 17-year-old, who can play at centre back and full back, made his first team debut the day after his 16th birthday under former Tannadice boss Micky Mellon. He has gone on to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

283K+
Followers
12K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy