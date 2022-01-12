ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Red Light Roundup 01/02-01/09/2022

By Email the Editor
The Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kyINb_0djlBdV200

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Atascadero Police Department

January 03, 2022

11:32— Laura Sue Vance, 52, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7500 block of Morro Rd. and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], NO CAMPING OR STORING OF UNATTENDED PERSONAL PROPERTY ON PRI [5-15.103(D)]; Case no. 220014

11:32— Mark Jeffrey Wheelan, 56, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7500 block of Morro Rd. and cited for NO CAMPING OR STORING OF UNATTENDED PERSONAL PROPERTY ON PRI [5-15.103(D)]; Case no. 220015

22:34— Andre Michael Stoner, 35, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5600 block Capistrano Ave. and booked for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [979]; Case no. 220020

January 04, 2022

18:14— Sean Edward Roberts, 39, transient, was arrested on the 6900 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 220027

22:54— Jarred Lee Skinner, 44, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5500 block of Tunitas Ave. and booked for WILLFUL DISCHARGE OF FIREARM IN A GROSSLY NEGLIGENT MANNER [246.3(A)], FELON/ADDICT/POSSESS/ETC FIREARM [29800(A)(1)], PROHIBITED PERSON OWN/POSSESS/ETC AMMUNITION/ETC [30305(A)(1)], MANUFACTURE/SALE/POSSESS/ETC LARGE CAPACITY MAGAZINE [32310]; Case no. 220028

January 05, 2022

17:23— Trevor William Simmons, 27, transient, was booked for USE/UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)]; Case no. 220034

January 06, 2022

22:34— Alexander Herman Friend, 29, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Santa Rosa Rd. and Marchant Way and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 220039

January 07, 2022

00:56— Vanessa Marie Bedroni, 33, transient, was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 220040

00:57— Cheyne Eric Orndoff, 36, transient, was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 220040

14:44— Jesse Ray Easterday, 30, transient, was arrested on the corner of East Front St. and Santa Rosa Rd. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 211452

21:56— Paul Anthony Brill, 55, transient, was arrested on the 9800 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 220042

January 08, 2022

14:44— Jesse Ray Easterday, 30, transient, was arrested on the corner of East Front St. and Santa Rosa Rd. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 202368

January 09, 2022

01:26— Tara Lynette Cochran, 41, of Templeton was arrested on the 9800 block of East Front St. and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 220047

15:27— Tyler Kenneth Ferguson, 39, transient, was arrested on the 6900 block of El Camino Real and booked for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], BURGLARY:SECOND DEGREE [459]; Case no. 220050

Paso Robles Police Department

January 02, 2022

00:50— Travis Dee Reeder, 27, of Atascadero was booked and released for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], PROHIB OWN/ETC AMMO/ ETC [30305(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 220009

01:52— Michele Marie Chavez, 26, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 190 block of Niblick Rd. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 22-0010

02:50— Michael Richard Fortier, 33, of Nipomo was arrested on the corner of Niblick Rd. and Spring St. and booked and released for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 220011

12:25— Allen Keith Cullors, 52, of Paso Robles was released to another agency for VIO OF 273.6(A)PC RESULTS IN INJURY [273.6(B)PC], INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY STRANGULATION [273.5(D)PC], INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422PC]; Case no. 220013

January 03, 2022

02:05— Raul Mendoza Quinones, 36, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 800 block of 33rd St. and released to another agency for WILLFUL VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE/STAY AWAY ORDER [166(C)(1)PC], VIOLATION OF PROBATION/TERMS OF PROBATIO [1203.2PC]; Case no. 220018

23:10— Christian Garcia, 23, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of Black Oak Dr. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 220024

January 04, 2022

13:16— Andrew James Perales, 49, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 900 block of Park St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 210465

January 05, 2022

14:30— Marc Jack Perry, 35, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 100 block of Pacific St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 220035

19:20—Annelise Isabel Grassotti, 39, of Atascadero was arrested on the 1200 block of Ysabel St. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 220039

January 06, 2022

12:23— Nancy Jane Wilkins, 51, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 900 block of Saint Ann Dr. and released to a third party for THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422PC]; Case no. 220046

January 07, 2022

10:57— Edward Robert Morrell, 65, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of Black Oak Dr. and released to another agency for BATTERY WITH SERIOUS BODILY INJURY [243(D)PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 220054

January 08, 2022

11:34— Christian David Jackson, 21, of Riverside, CA, was arrested on the corner of 12th St. and Railroad St. and released to another agency for ROBBERY [211PC], ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON OR INSTRUMENT [245(A)(1)PC], FALSE ID TO PEACE OFFICER [148.9(A)PC], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 213393

January 09, 2022

00:26— Abel Rojaspineda, 35, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 36th St. and Spring St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], UNLICENSED DRIVER [12500(A)VC]; Case no. 220069

23:35— Luis Alberto Amaroortiz, 48, transient, was arrested on the corner of Riverside Ave. and 26th St. and released to a third party for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F]; Case no. 220074

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Atascadero News

Structure Fire at Atascadero Union Bank

The fire was confined to the rooftop and has been extinguished. ATASCADERO—Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services responded to a fire at the Union Bank building on El Camino Real at 1 p.m. this afternoon, Jan. 13. The fire had been confined to the rooftop, and everyone was evacuated safely....
ATASCADERO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Crime & Safety
Atascadero, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Atascadero, CA
City
Templeton, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Atascadero News

Upcoming City and School Board Meetings

NORTH COUNTY — After a short break to enjoy the last of the Holiday Season, City meetings are slowly making their way back in the New Year. Here is when your meetings will be back in session:. PASO ROBLES. City Council – When: Jan. 18 at 6:30 p.m. Where:...
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

Rockslide on Highway 41 Causes Multiple Vehicle Crash

ATASCADERO — On Dec. 27, A rockslide on Highway 41, outside of Atascadero, caused a multiple car vehicle crash on Monday night around 9:30 p.m. The collision occurred around a curve, and officials say additional cars became involved as they drove around the bend. Three vehicles were involved, with minor injuries reported.
ATASCADERO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Garcia
The Atascadero News

Merry Christmas Greetings by Barbie Butz

Looks like we’re in for more rain, and I can’t say I mind. It really makes for a time to cozy-up to a fire in the fireplace and enjoy the “lights of Christmas.” I also mind that I want to bake even more when it’s raining and cold outside. Maybe it’s the knowledge that the oven will add more warmth to the kitchen.
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

Pasolivo Sees a Successful 2021 Olive Harvest

PASO ROBLES — In the heart of Paso Robles wine country sits another hidden gem, Pasolivo Ranch. This 140-acre ranch grows 12 varieties of olives which are then transformed into an award-winning olive oil. Ancient Greek author, Homer, is said to have coined the term “liquid gold” to describe...
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Atascadero News

Christmas Light Parades in Creston and San Miguel

CRESTON/SAN MIGUEL — It was a Country Christmas in San Miguel and Creston on Saturday, Dec. 18. Lighted floats of all kinds strolled down the main streets of the rural towns. The Creston Lighted and Local Christmas Parade returned in full force. Webster Road was lined with families and...
CRESTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Jack Perry#El Camino Real#Luis Alberto#Pta
The Atascadero News

The Atascadero News

Atascadero, CA
933
Followers
2K+
Post
424K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1916 • The Atascadero News is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Atascadero and North San Luis Obispo County. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://atascaderonews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy