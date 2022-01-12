ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

WTI surges to two-month highs in mid-$82.00s as dollar dives post-CPI, US oil inventories post eighth successive draw

By Joel Frank
FXStreet.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWTI has surged into the mid-$82.00s and is trading at more than two-month highs as the dollar falls post-CPI. Oil prices saw a positive reaction to the latest weekly US EIA inventory report which showed an eighth successive draw. Oil prices hit more than two-month highs on Wednesday, buoyed...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Natural-gas futures extend losses as EIA says U.S. supplies stand above the 5-year average

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday a hefty weekly decline in U.S. natural-gas supplies, but said total inventories stand above their five-year average. Domestic supplies of natural gas fell by 179 billion cubic feet for the week ended Jan. 7, according to the EIA. That compared with the average decline of 177 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts, which pegged the five-year average supply decline for the period at 155 billion cubic feet. Total stocks now stand at 3.016 trillion cubic feet, down 199 billion cubic feet from a year ago, but 72 billion cubic feet above the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, February natural gas declined by 41.6 cents, or 8.6%, at $4.441 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $4.465 shortly before the data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil prices end lower, a day after climbing to a 2-month high

Oil declined Thursday, falling back a day after settling at the highest price in two months. Prices fell despite continued weakness in the U.S. dollar, "signaling that the move higher in oil futures over the past month may have once again gotten too far ahead of the physical market reality," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. Hopes of "omicron burning through the population quickly has caused many to overlook the impact the current global wave of the virus is having on demand," he said. However, Wednesday's Energy Information Administration report "emphasized just how hard it is hitting gasoline demand despite the lack of new U.S. lockdowns." February West Texas Intermediate crude declined by 52 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $82.12 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Oil Stocks#Us Dollar#Us Inflation#Wti#Eia#Omicron#Dxy#Usd#Bdp
FXStreet.com

WTI rebounds towards two-month highs above $82 despite looming China risks

WTI (NYMEX futures) is inching closer towards two-month highs of $82.47 reached earlier this week, staging an impressive comeback from a drop to just under $81 area. The ongoing downbeat momentum in the US dollar is seemingly boding well for the black gold. Although it could turn out to be a ‘sell the rally’ trading in the US oil amid looming risks from the world’s second-largest oil consumer.
RETAIL
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly drop in U.S. crude stocks, gasoline inventories rise

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 4.6 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 7. On average, analysts had forecast a fall of 1.6 million barrels, according to a poll conducted by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 1.1 million-barrel decline, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory increases of 8 million barrels for gasoline and 2.5 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supply gains of 3 million barrels for gasoline and 2 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., Nymex delivery hub edged down by 2.5 million barrels for the week. February West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.25, or 1.5%, at $82.47 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It traded at $82.08 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle higher as U.S. crude supplies drop to lowest since 2018

Oil prices climbed Wednesday to their highest settlement in about two months after the Energy Information Administration reported a weekly decline of 4.6 million barrels in U.S. crude inventories to 413.3 million barrels - the lowest since 2018. A larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude-oil supplies coupled with a large draw at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub, even as petroleum product stocks saw much larger builds than expected, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. "Crude has taken this as bullish, and we tend to agree, in the short term," he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.42, or nearly 1.8%, to settle at $82.64 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 9, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Vice

US Oil Production Will Surge to an All-Time High in 2023

Climate change be damned: U.S. oil production is about to soar to new heights. In spite of President Joe Biden’s pledge to slash U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030, U.S. drillers will shatter their pre-pandemic record for pulling dirty crude out of the ground in 2023, according to a new official estimate released Tuesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

Equities advance while dollar weakens following US CPI

“Stocks have managed to build on Tuesday’s rally, after US CPI for December came in line with forecasts, calming some fears about the direction of inflation.”. US markets still lagging Europe over recent sessions. FTSE rise dominated by miners and oil names. “It is good to be a bit...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY collapses below 115.00 after hot US CPI figures amid falling US T-bond yields

The USD/JPY drops 100-pips in the North American session. The market was positioned for a higher US inflation reading, per the reaction weakening the greenback. USD/JPY Technical Outlook: Bullish despite Wednesday’s pullback towards a four-month-old upslope trendline. On Wednesday, after the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed that US...
MARKETS
investing.com

MARKET WRAP: FTSE rallies as US CPI hits 40-year high

FTSE 100 closing price of 7,552.00 (+0.8%) Sainsbury’s shares up after Christmas trading update. Crude rallies as US oil stocks fall to lowest since October 2018. Bitcoin rallies; Shiba Inu outperforms on Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) rumours. By Samuel Indyk. Investing.com – The FTSE 100 finished higher on Wednesday, supported by...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

US oil inventories dropped -4.6m barrels, WTI extending rally

US commercial crude oil inventories dropped -4.6m barrels in the week ending January 7. At 413.3m barrels, crude oil inventories are about -8% below the five year average for this time of year. Gasoline inventories rose 8m barrels. Distillate rose 2.5m barrels. Propane/propylene dropped -3.4m barrels. Total commercial petroleum inventories...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marketpulse.com

Oil higher post CPI & EIA report, gold steady

Crude prices extended gains after oil inventories fell to the lowest levels since October 2018. The EIA crude oil inventory posted a larger-than-expected headline decline of 4.55 million barrels versus an expected 1.6 million draw. Both gasoline and distillate inventories rose as consumption decreased. Gasoline demand was weaker-than-expected and still below pre-pandemic levels and if this becomes a trend oil won’t be able to continue to push higher. US production edged lower by 100,000 bpd to 11.7 million bpd.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

EIA expects U.S. oil production to reach a record in 2023

The Energy Information Administration on Tuesday said it expects annual U.S. oil production to reach a record next year. The government agency pegged average production at 11.2 million barrels per day in 2021, and sees a rise to 11.8 million barrels per day this year, with output then rising to 12.4 million barrels per day in 2023 - the highest annual average on record, according to the monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook report. "We expect global demand for petroleum products to return to and surpass pre-pandemic levels this year, but crude-oil production grows at a faster rate in our forecasts," said EIA Acting Administrator Steve Nalley, in a statement. "We expect that as crude oil production increases, inventories will begin to replenish and help push prices lower for gasoline, jet fuel, and other products in the short term." The EIA also lifted its 2022 forecast for West Texas Intermediate crude prices to $71.32 a barrel, up 7.4% from the December forecast. In Tuesday dealings, February WTI crude oil continued to rise, tacking on $3.07, or 3.9%, to trade at $81.30 a barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy