ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus climate: Near-record warm December bookended hot 2021 across Ohio, U.S.

By Ben Orner
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kf3sC_0djlAykq00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The near-record warmth Ohio experienced in 2021 lasted through its final days, ending with an unseasonable start to winter.

All major weather stations in the state saw a top-five warm December last month, according to data tracked by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, bookending another hotter-than-average year with the nation’s warmest December yet.

Whether it was December’s average temperatures, highs or lows, all came close to their warmest in history in Columbus and across Ohio.

The capital city recorded an average daily temperature last month of 41.8 degrees Fahrenheit , conditions usually seen in March. At 7.4 degrees above normal, December was Columbus’ fourth-warmest on record.

“December was a much-warmer-than-normal month,” said NBC4 Chief Meteorologist Dave Mazza .

In Ohio, Dayton, Findlay and Zanesville saw their second-warmest Decembers on record. Even Cincinnati, where warmer average temperatures less often see near-record readings, had its fourth-warmest December going back 150 years: 8.9 degrees above normal.

Ohio city (Years of recordkeeping) Avg. daily temp. rank, Dec. ’21
Dayton (127 years) 2nd-warmest
Findlay (80 years) 2nd-warmest
Zanesville (76 years) 2nd-warmest
Akron (133 years) 3rd-warmest
Mansfield (102 years) 3rd-warmest
Cincinnati (150 years) 4th-warmest
Columbus (144 years) 4th-warmest
Youngstown (94 years) 4th-warmest
Cleveland (143 years) T-4th-warmest
Toledo (148 years) 5th-warmest
Source: NOAA. For cities with multiple weather stations, station with longest history chosen.

“Our average low of 33.1 degrees was only 1.4 degrees below our normal average temperature for the month of 34.5 degrees,” Mazza said of Columbus, “incredible for a top 10.”

The average daily high temperature in the capital city last month was 51.3 degrees , an 11.2-degree departure from normal that was “wild for December,” Mazza said, when normal highs range from the lower 40s to upper 30s.

“We had one day with highs in the 20s, three days with highs in the 30s, 10 in the 40s, 12 in the 50s, and five in the 60s,” he said.

Wednesday forecast: Milder temperatures midweek, colder weekend

Only four days out of 31 recorded below normal average temperatures, Mazza added. Also, seventeen of 31 days were partly cloudy to sunny, “which is odd for one of our grayest months.”

Looking at the whole 12 months, 2021 was Columbus’ eighth-hottest year on record , with average daily temperatures 1.7 degrees above normal. Last year was also the hottest year on record in Akron and Toledo.

Ohio city (Years of recordkeeping) Avg. daily temp. rank, 2021
Toledo (148 years) Warmest
Akron (133 years) Warmest
Mansfield (102 years) 2nd-warmest
Findlay (80 years) 2nd-warmest
Dayton (127 years) 5th-warmest
Zanesville (76 years) 5th-warmest
Cleveland (143 years) T-5th-warmest
Youngstown (94 years) T-6th-warmest
Columbus (144 years) 8th-warmest
Cincinnati (150 years) T-22nd-warmest
Source: NOAA. For cities with multiple weather stations, station with longest history chosen.

Nationwide, 2021 was the fourth-warmest year on record in the lower 48 U.S. states, according to NOAA . The six warmest years have all been since 2012.

At 6.66 degrees above normal, according to NOAA data , last month was the nation’s hottest December yet, beating 2015.

Climate change trend: More rain, less snow

Columbus saw just half an inch of snow last month as precipitation with the warm temperatures instead favored rain. The city was 4.6 inches below normal for December snowfall, Mazza noted, but it was still 1.38 inches above normal for precipitation.

Winter precipitation falling as rain instead of snow is a growing trend in much of the U.S. as the country experiences warmer average conditions. This change in the weather, part of a broader change in the climate, is primarily linked to humans emitting heat-trapping gases like carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

Columbus climate change plan: Carbon neutral by 2050

A 2019 report for the Union of Concerned Scientists, for example, projects little change in the number of precipitation days in the Midwest through the end of the century, but warming temperatures mean more of that winter moisture will be rain.

“More precipitation will fall as rain and less as snow, particularly in southern Midwest states and towards the end of the century,” authors wrote, adding that “reductions of 30 to 50% in annual snow days are expected under lower emissions, and 45 to 60% under higher.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1psKns_0djlAykq00
Screenshot via Union of Concerned Scientists 2019 report “Climate Change in the Midwest: Projections of Future Temperature and Precipitation”

Columbus is 6.9 inches below normal for snowfall this year as of Tuesday (the snow season starts July 1), and more measurable flakes aren’t expected until at least this weekend . The capital city has seen just 1.4 inches of snow when it should have seen 9.3 inches.

With the lack in snowfall, Mazza remarked at the amount of sunshine Columbus saw beating on ground that was not covered by a normal December snowfall.

“Instead of wasting that energy/heat on melting snow and reflection, we were able to absorb more than what is typical in a December,” he said.

How climate change could affect your favorite beer

Despite the near-record warmth last month, Columbus got close to some daily temperature records but neither set nor tied any. The city did set two daily rain records, though: wettest Dec. 6 and wettest Dec. 25.

Mazza said the outlook for the rest of January is normal, chilly conditions with more chances for snow, as long as Columbus sees a typical weather pattern carrying from the northwest.

“Also, January can produce a couple of snowfalls that make up for the normal for the entire month quickly,” Mazza said. “Plus, as we kind of joke about always, it only takes one event.”

“We can have mild-ish, gray days with temps in the upper 30s all month, and one 8-inch event will all make us remember the month as a bad snow month.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

As COVID soars, testing gets tough: Where to go

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is prioritizing free rapid tests for schools and colleges in Ohio. It’s putting a pause on distribution to other community partners like libraries and health departments. So where can you find a test if you need one as soon as possible? Rapid COVID test kits continue […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, OH
City
Findlay, OH
City
Toledo, OH
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Youngstown, OH
City
Ohio City, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
City
Zanesville, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio sees steady increase of jobless claims

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There has been a steady increase of initial jobless claims in Ohio during the past three weeks.   According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, there were 17,469 initial jobless claims filed for the week ending January 8.   This was the third week of increases, and a […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Amtrak station plans a step closer for Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Excitement is growing after renderings of a potential Amtrak station in the heart of Columbus were released this week. The proposal shows how train tracks located near the Columbus Convention Center could be used by adding the station to the center itself. “You’ve got that visitor that can come, leave their car, go to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Wcmh#Decembers#Noaa
NBC4 Columbus

COVID spreading rapidly in Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County Public Health Commissioner Joe Mazzola said he thinks we should all be very concerned about the rate at which COVID-19 is spreading in the community. According to Mazzola, Franklin County is seeing a 7-day case rate of about 1,600 cases per 100,000 persons.  “When you think about the CDC’s […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

COVID-19 in Ohio: “Rapid” community spread, health director Vanderhoff says of omicron

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — “Community spread is rapid,” Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said Thursday, as the dominant omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to raise cases and hospitalizations to record levels in the nearly two-year pandemic. A standard measure of the coronavirus’s severity has been cases per 100,000 people. Data from the […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Crew inks new sponsorship deal with global sports betting operator

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew will rename several areas of Lower.com Field thanks to a new long-term deal making global sports book operator Tipico its exclusive sports betting partner. When Lower.com Field hosts the Crew’s 2022 season-opening match on Feb. 26, fans will see and be able to visit Tipico Beer Garden. In […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NBC4 Columbus

Flu season hits Ohio with ‘high intensity’ rating

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Hospitalizations continue to climb on the COVID front and another respiratory disease is now considered to be ‘high intensity’ here in the Buckeye state. We’re talking about the flu. An emergency department physician says this is coming at a difficult time with Omicron still surging. And it’s something we haven’t experienced […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Another Broken Egg now open at Easton Town Center

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A new breakfast and brunch option is open at Easton Town Center. Another Broken Egg Café opened at 3942 Townsfair Way this month in the Columbus retail, dining and entertainment development. Allison Whalen and her group Morning Chef LLC is the local franchisee. The brand has more than 75 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pickerington: Grades 7-12 remote learning Friday

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Due to staff shortages, students in Pickerington’s higher grades will learn remotely on Friday. However, K-6 students will attend classes in-person at their normal times. Staff for grades 7-12 will report to their buildings. Students will not, and will learn virtually instead, according to a social media post from the district.
PICKERINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Milder temperatures midweek, colder weekend

After a couple of wintry days, the temperature will moderate in a southwesterly flow behind high pressure sliding east. Afternoon readings will reach the low 40s. A weak disturbance will pass to the north of Ohio tonight, bringing increasing clouds and a few snow showers and sprinkles in the northern part of the state that […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Contest winner donates a year of pizza to shelter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who won a pizza-naming contest has donated his prize to a shelter in Westerville. Bernie Lockard, of Columbus, won Romeo’s Pizza’s “Nameless Pizza Contest” with his entry Mad Honey. Out of 45 entries, his was selected to be on the pizza shop’s next menu. But Lockard decided to give […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio schools prioritized for rapid COVID-19 tests after 800k kits delayed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Schools and colleges will get priority for Ohio’s supply of COVID-19 tests in response to delays in shipments of 800,000 kits and a national shortage of testing supplies. The Ohio Department of Health announced the change Wednesday. Previously, it had distributed both the proctored rapid antigen tests and over-the-counter self-administered tests to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Vaccination rates among kids steadying in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With vaccination rates steadying in the state, the ripple effect is being felt among young children in central Ohio. And as more and more schools move to remote learning, at least temporarily, some parents say keeping their children in school is providing extra motivation to see their children roll up their […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy