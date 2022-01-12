Evansville Police conduct large load escort to move CenterPoint Energy electrical transformer

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department conducted a large load escort on Wednesday to move a large electrical transformer for CenterPoint Energy.

The escort moved the transformer from Bergdolt Road to Upper Mount Vernon Road. Traffic was delayed as crews navigated through narrow roads with the large transformer.

The trip took around five hours.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).