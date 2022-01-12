ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

USDA’s global data supports soybean market

By Mike McGinnis
Agriculture Online
 1 day ago

While the U.S. 2021 corn and soybean crop estimates remain unchanged, this year’s Brazil soybean crop is getting smaller, according to the USDA. On Wednesday, the USDA released its January Supply/Demand, WASDE, and Quarterly Grain Stocks reports. As a result, the CME Group’s soybean market moved lower then...

www.agriculture.com

bakingbusiness.com

USDA raises wheat, corn and soybean carryover forecasts

KANSAS CITY — A bevy of reports from the US Department of Agriculture on Jan. 12 were viewed as mostly bearish for wheat and corn futures but supportive for soybeans, relative to trade expectations. Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures closed lower after the reports, corn futures were narrowly...
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soy down 16-17 cents, wheat down 5-6 cents, corn down 4-5 cents

CHICAGO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Down 5 to 6 cents per bushel * Wheat eased overnight, pressured by U.S. Department of Agriculture reporting Wednesday that showed an increase in winter wheat acres planted across the U.S. Plains last fall, while ample Southern Hemisphere supplies keep demand satisfied. * U.S. exporters sold 264,400 tonnes of wheat during the week ended Jan. 6, according to the USDA, down 20% from the previous four-week average but within trade estimates. * Farm agency FranceAgriMer and Consultancy Strategie Grains have cut forecasts for French and European Union wheat exports. * The International Grains Council has raised its forecast for the 2021/22 world wheat crop by 4 million tonnes to 781 million tonnes. * Iraq’s state grains buyer is believed to have purchased about 150,000 tonnes of Australian-origin milling wheat in a restricted purchase tender this week, European traders said. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session down 5-3/4 cents at $7.52 a bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat last traded 8-3/4 cents lower at $7.69-1/4 a bushel, and MGEX March spring wheat lost 3-3/4 cents to $9.16-3/4 a bushel. CORN - Down 4 to 5 cents per bushel * Corn futures eased overnight, pressured by rain forecasts in Argentina that could aid developing crops in the region. * U.S. exporters sold 457,700 tonnes of corn during the week ended January 6, up 79% from the previous week, but down 59% from the prior four-week average and below trade estimates. * The International Grains Council has cut its forecast for the 2021/22 world corn crop by 5 million tonnes to 1.207 billion tonnes. * Argentine farmers are expected to harvest 48 million tonnes of corn in the 2021/22 season, the Rosario grains exchange said, down from 56 million tonnes in its previous forecast. * CBOT March corn futures last traded down 4-3/4 cents at $5.94-1/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 16 to 17 cents per bushel * Soybeans fell overnight, pressured by rain forecasts in South America that could aid parched crops in Argentina and Southern Brazil. * U.S. exporters sold 735,000 tonnes of soybeans during the week ended January 6, the USDA said, up 92% from the previous week and within trade expectations. * China said it would raise domestic soybean output sharply in the next four years, in a drive to boost self-sufficiency in supply of the oilseed, according to official documents. * Argentine farmers are expected to harvest 40 million tonnes of soybeans in the 2021/22 season, the Rosario grains exchange said, down from 45 million tonnes in its previous forecast. * March soybeans last traded 16-1/2 cents lower at $13.82-3/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
stjosephpost.com

USDA: Corn and soybean production up in 2021

Increased acreage and higher yields for corn and soybeans led to record high soybean production and near-record high corn production, according to the 2021 Crop Production Annual Summary. U.S. corn growers produced 15.1 billion bushels, up seven percent from 2020 and the second-highest on record. Corn yield in the United...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans, corn face weekly losses on improved LatAm weather outlook

SINGAPORE, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures lost more ground on Friday, with both markets set to end the week lower on forecasts of rains in drought-hit South American growing regions. Wheat is on track for a third week of decline on improved supply outlook. FUNDAMENTALS. *...
Agriculture Online

NOPA December U.S. soybean crush seen at 184.996 million bushels -survey

CHICAGO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean processors likely crushed a near-record volume of soybeans in December amid ample crushing supplies and good processing margins, according to analysts polled ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Tuesday. NOPA members, which handle about 95% of all...
Agriculture Online

Brazil's 2021/2022 soy crop estimate cut by yet another private forecaster

SAO PAULO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Yet another private sector forecaster cut estimates for Brazil's soybean crop in the 2021/2022 season on Thursday citing a drought that will dramatically reduce yields in states like Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul and Rio Grande do Sul. Agribusiness consultancy Agroconsult, which started a...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Brazil soy crop estimate cut as yields forecast to reach 6-year low

SAO PAULO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers are poised to collect 134.2 million tonnes of soybeans this season, 7% below the previous forecast by agribusiness consultancy Agroconsult, as a drought will dramatically reduce yields in key growing states. According to a presentation on Thursday, the projection also represents a...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China 2021 meat imports fall 5.4% to 9.38 mln tonnes - customs

BEIJING, Jan 14 (Reuters) - China's meat imports in 2021 fell 5.4% from the year before, customs data showed on Friday, as a surge in the domestic supply of pork reduced demand for overseas supplies. China brought in 9.38 million tonnes of meat last year, said the General Administration of...
Agriculture Online

Argentina drought to cause $2.9 bln hit to grains farmers, exchange says

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's current period of drought will have a $2.93 billion impact to the country's grains farmers, the Rosario grains exchange said on Thursday after it sharply cut its forecasts for 2021/22 soybean and corn harvests due to recent dry weather. The Rosario exchange slashed...
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Soybeans Higher, Wheat Lower After USDA Reports

March soybeans closed up 12 3/4 cents Wednesday after USDA cut the crop estimates for Brazil and Argentina. March KC wheat closed down 13 3/4 cents and other wheats were also lower after USDA raised the U.S. ending stocks estimate a little more than expected. March corn closed down 2...
voiceofmuscatine.com

Soybeans up, wheat down, corn mixed after USDA reports

Soybeans up, wheat down, corn mixed after USDA reports. Soybeans were higher on commercial and technical buying. The USDA says the 2021 crop was record large at more than 4.4 billion bushels, with domestic ending stocks up on the month. The lone change to the domestic balance sheet was that increase in production, with no adjustments to exports or crush demand, but with a big jump in the average estimated farm price. World ending stocks were down, with reduced expectations for South America. The USDA now has Argentina at 46.5 million tons and Brazil at 139 million, also lowering exports for Argentina while leaving Brazil unchanged. The USDA also left soybean imports and crush demand by China steady with December, but those estimates could come down on February 9th. China bought 132,000 tons of 2022/23 U.S. soybeans, possibly tied to those declining production projections for Argentina and Brazil. Unknown destinations also bought new crop U.S. soybeans last week. The USDA’s weekly export sales numbers are out Thursday morning. Soybean meal and oil futures were higher. Soybean oil for biodiesel use was steady and exports were up, while soybean meal exports were down from December.
Agriculture Online

USDA invests $9 million to expand reach and increase adoption of climate-smart practices

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced today a $9 million investment in new Cooperative Extension and USDA Climate Hubs partnerships to bolster climate research and connect and share climate-smart solutions directly with the agricultural community. “The Cooperative Extension system and the USDA Climate Hubs have unmatched capacity to reach agricultural,...
Agriculture Online

Argentine farmers sold 37.3 mln tonnes of 2020/21 soybeans -govt

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers have sold 37.3 million tonnes of soybeans from the 2020/21 season so far, the Agriculture Ministry said on Wednesday in a report that included data through Jan. 5. The rhythm of sales was behind that of the previous season. At this time...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat futures fall on bigger-than-expected U.S. plantings, stocks

CHICAGO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures extended losses on Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture projected that domestic farmers planted more acres than traders anticipated. Larger-than-expected USDA estimates for domestic and global wheat inventories added pressure on the market, analysts said, after supply concerns drove futures prices...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat drops for 2nd session on higher U.S. planting; soybeans ease

SINGAPORE, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures lost more ground on Thursday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) projected that farmers planted more acres than traders anticipated, while soybeans shed previous day's gains to post the first decline in three sessions. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on...
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-U.S. pig slaughtering hits five-month low as Omicron spreads

CHICAGO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures rose on bargain buying on Wednesday, traders said, though U.S. pig slaughtering sank to its lowest level since August as rising cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant hit meat plants. Live cattle and feeder cattle futures slumped as traders...
