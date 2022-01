Two-thirds of respondents say work-life balance is more important than a high-paying salary. The KeyBank 2022 Financial Mobility Survey, released Wednesday, finds many Americans are reconsidering their work and financial priorities, with two-thirds (62%) of respondents indicating that work-life balance is more important to them than a high-paying salary (22%). While the desire for greater work-life balance exists, only a quarter (25%) of Americans say they have experienced an improvement in their standard of living compared to 2020. These findings highlight a shift in mentality as Americans take steps to overcome obstacles and realign priorities for financial mobility.

