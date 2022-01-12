ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Social Security: Millions see $1,116 annual increase

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 1 day ago

COLA is now in full effect, and millions of Americans in programs under the Social Security Administration are seeing bigger benefits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dBngg_0djl9mP600

The COLA increase was 5.9% more per month and started Jan. 1, 2022.

Rapidly rising inflation caused the SSA to raise the COLA higher than normal.

Since Sept., inflation has gone up 5.4%.

Social Security: How to get the max $4,194 benefit

The average payment in 2021 was $1,565, and in 2022 it will be around $1,657.

Couples can expect their average checks to rise from $2,599 to $2,753 every month.

Other changes to Social Security in 2022

The maximum earnings to be taxed for Social Security rose from $142,800 to $147,000 in 2022.

SSDI recipients will see an average increase of $76 per month.

The first payments will go out today, Jan. 11, for anyone with birthdays between the 1st and 10th of any given month.

While the amount you get will go up this year, what you get overall is determined by different factors.

This includes what you made in wages during your working years and the age you chose to retire.

Recipients were sent letters in Dec. detailing the changes they would see specifically for themselves.

Checks will go out on the second, third, and fourth Wednesday of each month.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Benefits#Inflation#Cola#Americans#Ssa
chronicle99.com

Social Security Payment 2022: Check If You Get An Additional $200 In January

The COLA increases for 2022 have already been applied to new Social Security payments for January. Also, the very first checks have already begun to appear in bank accounts. Benefits will get the biggest COLA ever this year, with a 5.9% boost to account for rampant and abrupt inflation during the pandemic.
BUSINESS
chronicle99.com

Social Security Schedule: When Are Your COLA Checks Coming In 2022?

The Social Security Administration is all set to start sending out social security checks to millions of distressed Americans. But when exactly are you going to receive your checks in 2022? That’s what the SSA (short for Social Security Administration) has answered in the schedule is released for 2022.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
FingerLakes1.com

SSDI: Disability payments worth up to $1,261

Americans with disabilities will soon see payments worth $841 for individuals and $1,261 for eligible couples collecting SSDI. This increase is happening due to the 5.9% increase in COLA. The average monthly payment will rise by around $76 for those collecting SSDI. Benefit increases worth $1,657 and $251 in 2022.
ECONOMY
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: 73% think it will be depleted

Millions of seniors have spent years surviving on Social Security, but many worry the benefit will soon run out. This happening is a misconception, yet it’s still a major worry among two thirds of the population. This is dangerous because it could impact individuals to make the wrong decision...
PERSONAL FINANCE
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

66K+
Followers
12K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy