All-female Post 539 celebrates 75 years

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of two female American Legion posts in Wisconsin is celebrating its 75th Anniversary. The post is named after Madelyn LaCanne, the first servicewoman from the Green Bay area to die in the service.

Post 539 will be hosting their celebration on Saturday, Jan. 15, at 11 a.m. Commander Carol Johnson says the organization is looking forward to continuing their legacy on serving the community.

They are always looking to add members to their organization, they have a meeting on the second Monday of every month and encourage servicewomen to come out. For more information on American Legion Post 539, you can visit their Facebook Page .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.