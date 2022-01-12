Man charged with giving Olympic athletes performance drugs

The Federal Bureau of Investigation “can’t say” who Ray Epps is, and the Justice Department won’t share any information on why he was removed from a list of potential suspects in the US Capitol riot.The two agencies’ responses to the curious case of their former person of interest, identified in photo No 16 in an FBI list of people whom the feds wanted to identify, provided more fodder for speculation after the select committee investigating the January 6 riot outright denied he was a federal agent or informant.“Mr Epps informed us that he was not employed by, working with,...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO