Man charged with giving Olympic athletes performance drugs

January 12, 2022 - Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Michael J. Driscoll, the Assistant Director-in-Charge of the New York Field Office of the Federal Bureau. of Investigation (“FBI”), announced the unsealing of the first criminal charge under the Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act,...
An Erie man has been convicted on federal drug charges, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday. Isaac Cunningham, 43, pleaded guilty to a single count. Cunningham distributed 44.7 grams of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine May 6, 2021, according to information presented to the court. He also admitting...
ELKINS, WEST VIRGINIA – Jesse Michael Ferrell, of Moorefield, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Ferrell, 42, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Ferrell admitted to working with others to distribute methamphetamine, also known as “crystal meth” and “ice,” in October 2020 in Hardy County.
WASHINGTON — A Capitol rioter who attacked police officers working to hold back the angry pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6 was sentenced Friday to more than five years behind bars, the most so far for anyone sentenced in the insurrection. Robert Palmer, 54, of Largo, Florida, wept as he...
The Federal Bureau of Investigation “can’t say” who Ray Epps is, and the Justice Department won’t share any information on why he was removed from a list of potential suspects in the US Capitol riot.The two agencies’ responses to the curious case of their former person of interest, identified in photo No 16 in an FBI list of people whom the feds wanted to identify, provided more fodder for speculation after the select committee investigating the January 6 riot outright denied he was a federal agent or informant.“Mr Epps informed us that he was not employed by, working with,...
CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico—In the dead of night this fall, 12 migrants left the small northern Mexican town of Coyame to enter the vast Chihuahuan desert, with the hopes of crossing into the U.S. by way of the Texas border. Among them was a 14-year-old boy from Southern Mexico who was dreaming of reuniting with his family on the other side of the border.
A Capitol rioter who attacked police officers working to hold back the angry pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6 was sentenced Friday to more than five years behind bars, the most so far for anyone sentenced in the insurrection. Robert Palmer, 54, of Largo, Florida, wept as he told U.S. District...
MEXICO CITY — A reality TV star and aspiring reggaetón artist was arrested in Mexico City on Monday in a stolen car with over 150 bags of cocaine. Gabriela Castillo, 26, has been publicly linked romantically to multiple well-known gangsters in the Mexican capital in the past and was detained this week alongside an alleged member of a car theft ring, according to local media.
Brian Laundrie's case might reach a new stage soon after the latest review detected something off about it. The public is still waiting for new information about Laundrie as most of them still could not believe he was already dead. The authorities who handle the case also have not released any statement except the details about the fugitive's cause of death.
The first enforcement action occurred on Monday, Dec. 13, when a CBP officer assigned to the Juarez Lincoln Bridge referred a 2006 Honda Accord for a secondary examination. The vehicle was driven by a 46-year-old male illegal alien making entry from Mexico. Following a canine and non-intrusive imaging system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 56.39 pounds of alleged methamphetamine concealed within the vehicle. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $1,127,873.
Seven deaths were linked to the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, including that of Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, who was shot by police as she tried to break through an interior passageway that led to the House of Representatives. The moment was captured on video by 27-year-old...
A mother in North Carolina who escorted her 14-year-old son inside the U.S. Capitol to riot during the insurrection has been sentenced to jail time. Virginia Spencer was sentenced to three months in prison and three years probation while her husband Christopher Raphael Spencer awaits trial for his felony charge, WUSA9 reports.
Federal seizures of fentanyl and meth are soaring in Mexico as cartels have begun churning out increased quantities of the deadly synthetic drugs while also importing it from China. According to seizure figures issued Monday by Mexico’s Defense Department, seizures of the synthetic opioid fentanyl soared 525% in the first...
A mayor from the west African country of Niger has been arrested after police found 440lbs of cocaine stashed in his official truck. The mayor, who has not been named, was stopped on Sunday at a police checkpoint while being driven north from the city of Agadez. Officers say 199...
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A court in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas has sentenced two army officers to 30 years in prison for femicide over the killing a female soldier, the state attorney general's office said on Friday. In addition to handing down the jail terms, the court ordered...
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The governor of Mexico’s Morelos state has denied any links to drug traffickers after a 3-year-old photo surfaced showing him posing with three men identified as local drug gang leaders. Former Mexican national soccer team star Cuauhtemoc Blanco won the governorship of Morelos, just...
Authorities in Texas have scheduled the execution of a man who was sentenced to death in 1991 for the killing of a Houston police officer.Carl Wayne Buntion, 81, was convicted more than three decades ago for the death of 37-year-old Houston police officer James Irby, as the Houston Chronicle reported.He had been on parole for six weeks when he fatally shot Irby in a June 1990 traffic stop, and, as NBCDFW reported, had an extensive criminal record. Harris County district attorney Kim Ogg said on Tudesay that it was “time that he be held accountable for his horrific crime”, as the date of...
