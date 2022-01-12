ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers' Sam Reinhart: Three points including game-winner

Reinhart scored two goals, including the game-winner on the power play, and added an assist...

5 TAKEAWAYS: Reinhart Strong in Return as Panthers Top Canucks

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Panthers remain on fire since coming out of the pause. Improving to 6-0-1 over their last seven games, they rushed out to an early lead and never really looked back in a convincing 5-2 win over the Canucks at FLA Live Arena on Tuesday. "It's unbelievable...
Reinhart, Panthers hand Canucks' Boudreau first non-OT loss

SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Sam Reinhart had two goals and an assist and the Florida Panthers handed Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau his first regulation loss in 10 games with a 5-2 victory Tuesday night. Boudreau was 8-0-1 since taking over the Canucks on Dec. 6. Vancouver was 8-15-2...
NBA Power Rankings: Warriors remain on top but Bulls climbing fast

The Warriors are beating all comers and with that remain on top of this week’s NBA Power Rankings. The most surprising thing compared to preseason expectations is the Bulls have climbed up to fourth and are the highest-ranked team from the East. 4. Bulls (25-10, LW 7). DeMar DeRozan...
Bloodied Brad Marchand Helps Bruins ‘Demoralize’ Capitals After Taking Vicious High Stick To Nose

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand has played hockey for a very long time. But on Monday night, he really was a hockey player. It’s a bit of a cliche, stating that hockey players aren’t like the rest of us. Yet time and time again, it is proven to be true, with Marchand doing those honors after taking a wicked high stick to the nose late in the first period against the Washington Capitals. Marchand went down to the ice in pain, bled all over Capital One Arena, but didn’t miss a beat, opting to dry off his bloodied face with a towel...
Tuukka Rask Is Officially Back With The Boston Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — The plan for Tuukka Rask’s return to the NHL involved him getting in some work at the AHL level over the weekend. COVID issues with the opponent nixed those plans, but that didn’t delay Rask’s return to Boston. On Tuesday afternoon, the Bruins announced Rask’s return in a rather modern way, tweeting out a GIF of the goaltender giving two thumbs up. The team then formally announced Rask’s return, as the goaltender signed a one-year deal with the only NHL team he’s ever played for. pic.twitter.com/5P2fxvRkxQ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 11, 2022 The deal is for $1 million, but at a prorated level...
College basketball rankings: Auburn leaps Baylor in Top 25 And 1 after Bears suffer first loss of the season

There were two undefeated teams remaining in Division I men's college basketball Tuesday morning. By the end of Tuesday night, there were zero. First, previously unbeaten USC lost at Stanford. Then previously unbeaten Baylor, the top-ranked team in the country, lost to Texas Tech. Consequently, there is a new No. 1 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- and the new No. 1 is Bruce Pearl's Auburn Tigers, who beat Alabama late Tuesday on the road inside Coleman Coliseum.
