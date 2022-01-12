ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Three-point effort against Canucks

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Ekblad scored an even-strength goal and added two assists, one on the power play and one short-handed, in...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Canucks lose to the Panthers with resiliency, not by relinquishing

The Vancouver Canucks have officially been dealt their first big loss in the Bruce Boudreau era. After another lengthy hockey hiatus, in which the team went nine days without playing an NHL contest, the Canucks finally made their way down to Florida to kick off their five-game road trip against the number-one ranked Panthers at FLA Live Arena.
NHL
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Reinhart Strong in Return as Panthers Top Canucks

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Panthers remain on fire since coming out of the pause. Improving to 6-0-1 over their last seven games, they rushed out to an early lead and never really looked back in a convincing 5-2 win over the Canucks at FLA Live Arena on Tuesday. "It's unbelievable...
NHL
floridahockeynow.com

GameDay 36: Lines, Betting Odds for Canucks at Panthers

SUNRISE — Due to a number of positive Covid tests as well as stricter rules in Canada, the Vancouver Canucks will play their first game since New Year’s Day on Tuesday when they visit the Florida Panthers — although what their lineup will look like is still a bit of a mystery.
NHL
floridahockeynow.com

Sunrise Heat: Florida Panthers 5, Vancouver Canucks 2

SUNRISE — With the way Florida scores goals at home, the Vancouver Canucks certainly did not want to get into a track meet with the Panthers on Tuesday night. The Panthers were certainly in the mood to run. Florida ran its NHL-best home record to 19-3-0 as it scored...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Ekblad
floridahockeynow.com

Watch — The FHN Morning Skate: Panthers host rested Canucks

SUNRISE — The Vancouver Canucks are in town to take on the Florida Panthers after not playing since Jan. 1. The Canucks really did not need the rest; they have won seven of eight and are riding an eight-game point streak under new coach Bruce Boudreau. Florida is riding...
NHL
1460 ESPN Yakima

Reinhart, Panthers Hand Canucks’ Boudreau First non-OT Loss

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart had two goals and an assist and the Florida Panthers handed Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau his first regulation loss in 10 games with a 5-2 victory. Boudreau was 8-0-1 since taking over the Canucks on Dec. 6. Vancouver was 8-15-2 when he replaced Travis Green. Aleksander Barkov scored his team-leading 15th goal and also had an assist for Florida. Aaron Ekblad had a goal and two assists, Maxim Mamin also scored, and Frank Vatrano and Anton Lundell each had two assists. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 42 shots. The Panthers move to 6-0-1 in their past seven games.
NHL
Reuters

Sam Reinhart scores twice as Panthers top Canucks

EditorsNote: resending to ensure delivery to all clients. The Florida Panthers, who have the best home record in the NHL, successfully defended their ice once again, using two goals and an assist from Sam Reinhart to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Tuesday night in Sunrise, Fla. Florida improved to...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers
NHL

Burns: Three Things we learned from a win over the Canucks

Tampa Bay didn't play its best game Thursday night at home against the Vancouver Canucks and hasn't for a while according to centerman Pierre-Edouard Bellemare. But the Lightning did what they've done all year long, at least through the first half of the season: They found a way to win.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Bloodied Brad Marchand Helps Bruins ‘Demoralize’ Capitals After Taking Vicious High Stick To Nose

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand has played hockey for a very long time. But on Monday night, he really was a hockey player. It’s a bit of a cliche, stating that hockey players aren’t like the rest of us. Yet time and time again, it is proven to be true, with Marchand doing those honors after taking a wicked high stick to the nose late in the first period against the Washington Capitals. Marchand went down to the ice in pain, bled all over Capital One Arena, but didn’t miss a beat, opting to dry off his bloodied face with a towel...
NHL
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Is Officially Back With The Boston Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — The plan for Tuukka Rask’s return to the NHL involved him getting in some work at the AHL level over the weekend. COVID issues with the opponent nixed those plans, but that didn’t delay Rask’s return to Boston. On Tuesday afternoon, the Bruins announced Rask’s return in a rather modern way, tweeting out a GIF of the goaltender giving two thumbs up. The team then formally announced Rask’s return, as the goaltender signed a one-year deal with the only NHL team he’s ever played for. pic.twitter.com/5P2fxvRkxQ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 11, 2022 The deal is for $1 million, but at a prorated level...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Seth Jones among 4 members of the Chicago Blackhawks placed in the COVID-19 protocols ahead of their game against the Columbus Blue Jackets

The Chicago Blackhawks added four members of the team to the COVID-19 protocols Tuesday: defensemen Seth Jones and Jake McCabe, head trainer Mike Gapski and head equipment manager Troy Parchman. Jones’ inclusion on the list was first reported by The Athletic and confirmed by the Hawks shortly before game time against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night at Nationwide Arena. Jones was ...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy