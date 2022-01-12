ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravalli County, MT

COVID-19 case numbers surging in Ravalli County

By MTN News
KBZK News
KBZK News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25zx6j_0djl8WC900

A surge in COVID-19 cases is hitting the Bitterroot.

Ravalli County Public Health Director Tiffany Webber says the county had 231 active cases as of Monday evening. Additionally, the first reported case of the omicron variant was confirmed in the county late last week.

Webber also says while they are seeing more reporting of positive home testing there are some questions about the actual number of positive cases reported by residents using the antigen home test kits.

There are more people using the home kits and Webber says they “are becoming increasingly hard to find in Ravalli County.” Ravalli County Public Health does not have any home kits in stock. Additional kits have been ordered but it’s not clear when they will arrive, according to Webber.

Residents who are using the home test kits and need an isolation letter or a release to return to are being asked to email Public Health at release@rc.mt.gov . Be sure to include your name, date of birth, and contact number.

The Montana Department of Health and Human Services (DPHHS) is continuing to see an increase in the omicron variant with Webber noting that over the past few days more than 80% of the specimens at the state lab have been sequenced as omicron, “indicating it is widely circulating in Montana.”

Ravalli County Public Health recommends getting vaccinated and boosted as a best practice.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows Ravalli County with 50 new and 216 active cases on Tuesday. To date, a total of 5,736 cases have been confirmed including 5,391 recoveries and 219 COVID-19 related deaths.

A total of 21,524 Ravalli County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 50% of the eligible population.

People are being encouraged to do the following to help prevent COVID-19:

  • Wash hands frequently, use hand sanitizer
  • Physically distance whenever possible
  • Masking when appropriate
  • Use home test kits as a decision making tool
  • Improve ventilation whenever possible
  • Stay home when sick

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Montanan

Montana will distribute 650,000 free COVID-19 rapid tests

Montana has acquired 650,000 COVID-19 rapid antigen tests that it will distributed at no cost through local health departments, Gov. Greg Gianforte said Thursday. The state ordered the self-administered CareStart tests from Medea Medical Products using $5.5 million in federal grant funding authorized as part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act. Officials […] The post Montana will distribute 650,000 free COVID-19 rapid tests appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Montana

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Ravalli County, MT
Ravalli County, MT
Government
Ravalli County, MT
Health
Local
Montana Coronavirus
Ravalli County, MT
Coronavirus
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Health
Local
Montana Government
NBCMontana

Park Co. reports largest daily COVID-19 case count

BOZEMAN, Mont. — A COVID-19 outbreak blew into Park County in southwest Montana. More than 70 positive cases countywide were identified Monday. It’s a record number of new COVID-19 cases in a single day for the county. According to the Park County Health Department, it’s likely the omicron...
PARK COUNTY, MT
KWCH.com

Cowley County revises COVID testing policy

WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - After canceling COVID testing on Wednesday, the Cowley County Health Department says it has revised its testing policy. The health department says it was forced to cease COVID testing in order to revise the testing policy and the testing schedule. Due to a shortage of COVID testing supplies and an increase in demand, the health department has been forced to scale back its testing operations.
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Antigen Test#Wash Hands#Omicron#Dphhs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KRDO

State health officials provide update on COVID-19 in Colorado

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is set to provide an update on COVID-19 in Colorado. The speakers consist of COVID-19 Incident commander Scott Bookman, State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy, and COVID-19 Marketing Specialist Joe Hollman. If we are contaminated by TOXINS our body...
COLORADO STATE
Daily Montanan

Health officials warn of hospital overcrowding with oncoming omicron surge

A coalition of Montana medical groups warned on Tuesday that hospitals are once again at risk of being extended beyond their caregiving capacity as the more transmissible omicron variant starts to spread across the state. “This wave is different, and it has the potential to tax our hospitals more than any previous wave … the […] The post Health officials warn of hospital overcrowding with oncoming omicron surge appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
KBZK News

KBZK News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
512K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy