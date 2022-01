United States women's national team head coach Vlatko Andonovski has named his roster for the annual January training camp. The 25 players will participate in the camps, scheduled to take place in Austin, Texas, from Wednesday, Jan. 19 through Friday, Jan. 28. The camp will serve as the first event for the USWNT in 2022 calendar, and though there are no international friendlies scheduled for the 25 players, the camps will also serve as additional evaluation ahead of the 2022 SheBelieves Cup tournament, which will take place Feb. 17 through 23.

