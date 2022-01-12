ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Adele Releases New Music Video for Single, “Oh My God”

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c6p9m_0djl7kHY00

The great and powerful Adele shared a teaser of her new music video, for the single “Oh My God,” on social media on Saturday (Jan. 8).

But today, that video is out in the world.

To begin the pulsing song, Adele, the vocal powerhouse, sings:

I ain’t got too much time to spare

But I’ll make time for you to show how much I care

Wish that I would let you break my walls

But I’m still spinning out of control from the fall

Boy, you give good love, I won’t lie

It’s what keeps me coming back, even though I’m terrified

Check out the video, which is more like an elaborate black-and-white vaudevillian performance than traditional video, below. (After its initial premiere it already had about 100,000 views on YouTube):

Adele took to Twitter to promote the release, writing, “Oh My God Video – January 12” and showing a rather stunning photograph of herself about to bite into a (sinful?) apple.

She followed that up with more hype on Tuesday (Jan. 11) with a post on the social media platform that read, “Oh My God video, tomorrow 9am PST / 12pm EST / 5pm UK time. https://youtu.be/niG3YMU6jFk #OhMyGod

Earlier in 2021, Adele released her latest LP, 30, to great fanfare. So much so she both helped to increase CD sales to a new high mark and at the same time helped to essentially halt the production of any other vinyl albums as people awaited their copies of her newest record.

In other recent Adele headlines, the singer released her first music video from 30, for “Easy On Me,” in October 2021. The video for the song has since amassed 225 million views on YouTube since its release. Check that out below.

Adele also recently announced a new Vegas residency, and upon the release of 30, worked to get Spotify to change its often criticized shuffle rules. What can’t she do?

Photo courtesy of Apple Music

