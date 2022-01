Adele's 30 has been in heavy rotation for people pretty much everywhere since it was released in November. The songs, largely based on her split from husband Simon Konecki, are incredibly raw and real. Before the release of the album, she shared with Rolling Stone that she knew fans were expecting her divorce to make for a memorable album. "In reality, their responsibility as a fan is to want a good record and to hope I deliver," she said. "So I took it with a pinch of salt, and it was fine." And deliver she did — the album was the US's top-selling album in 2021 (despite it being released in December) and the only new release to sell a million copies. No big deal.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO