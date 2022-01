OGEMA, Minn. — Public safety officials in Becker County are asking for help from the public in locating an elderly man reported as missing by his family. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says 82-year-old James Mulari was last seen in the Park Rapids area around 5:30 p.m. Sunday and failed to return to his home in rural Ogema. His family says Mulari has been suffering from "confusion" recently, and they are concerned for his welfare.

