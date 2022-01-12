ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

New Yorkers urged to apply for rental assistance despite funding worries

By Sara Rizzo
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v9fd4_0djl6jMc00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( WTEN ) — New York’s Emergency Rent Relief Program (ERAP) reopened on January 11 . The Legal Aid Society is urging tenants to apply for the program. However, the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) said the state may not have the funding.

ERAP was designed to provide pandemic rental aid and temporary protection from eviction. The portal initially closed in November 2021 because New York ran out of available funds, said OTDA.

HUD additional assistance to New York keeps foster youth housed

In December 2021, the Legal Aid Society sued OTDA, arguing that closing ERAP to new applicants before all funds were exhausted violated OTDA’s duties and exceeded its lawful authority. State Supreme Court Judge Lynn Kotler, of the 1st Judicial District, issued a preliminary injunction on January 6 ordering the state to reopen the application portal.

“After fully exhausting our initial funds for this program, New York State requested nearly $1 billion in reallocation funds from the U.S. Treasury — but received only $27 million, a sliver of what would be needed to cover existing applications, let alone new ones,” said OTDA.

Treasury: November saw highest disbursement of rental aid

OTDA said New York will be joining other states in sending a joint letter to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to request additional federal funding for the rent relief aid.

“Reopening the application portal without additional funding to support the backlog of existing and future applications runs the risk of giving struggling New Yorkers false hope for critical financial relief that — without federal intervention — simply doesn’t exist,” said OTDA.

Since its creation, ERAP has paid $1.25 billion in owed rent for 100,000 families and approved an additional $770 million for 62,000 families whose landlords have not yet completed paperwork needed for release of the payments, according to Legal Aid Society.

NYS eviction moratorium to end Jan. 15

The Legal Aid Society said although the state has spent or committed all its current ERAP funds, it will be eligible to apply for additional funding in the spring from an $18 billion national pool of unspent ERAP funds.

“We urge all New Yorkers in need of rent relief to immediately apply for funds through the OTDA web portal, as a pending application will provide temporary protection from eviction, regardless of whether the state receives additional funding. We are proud of our advocacy on behalf of our clients and all low-income New Yorkers, and will continue to monitor the implementation of statewide rent relief funds,” said Ed Josephson, Supervising Attorney in the Civil Law Reform Unit at The Legal Aid Society.

Tenants in New York can apply for the program on OTDA’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Yellen
News 8 WROC

New York Farm Bureau offering up to $3K scholarship

New York high school students who are graduating and interested in pursuing a career in agriculture are invited to apply for the Farm Bureau’s Agricultural Youth Scholarship. The scholarship provides winners with up to $3,000 that can be used towards their future education whether it's for college or advanced training in the skilled trades.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rent#New Yorkers#The Legal Aid Society#Otda#Hud#State Supreme Court#The U S Treasury
News 8 WROC

Genesee, Orleans County officials discuss COVID contact tracing, testing, schools and more

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from Genesee and Orleans Counties hosted a COVID-19 briefing Thursday morning to update residents on the pandemic, including recent local metrics, booster shot availability, testing, and more. Participants in the briefing included Shelley Stein, Genesee County Legislature Chair, Matt Landers, Genesee County Manager and Budget Officer, and Paul Pettit, Genesee […]
ORLEANS COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy