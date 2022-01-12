Protect yourself from pandemic scammers with these tips

With the increased ability for the omicron variant to spread, many people are wondering if it’s time to up their mask game. It was thought the CDC would issue new recommendations but that does not appear to be the case. That’s why Local 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge is answering questions about better masking tactics.
The disruptions to education over the past two years have been profound, so how can parents address these problems and get children back on track academically?. Dr. Joseph Atman, the founder of the nonprofit organization Middle Tree, joined Mae to offer solutions for pandemic learning lag.
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Pests might not be at the top of your mind right now, but your house can become a shelter from the cold for all types of pests. Between bugs and rodents, they can do some costly damage. Our local pest control and home protection experts at...
Like anything else powered by software and perpetually tethered to the internet, connected cars are susceptible to cyberattacks. With the help of electronic accessories and software techniques, a determined hacker can intercept or block your key fob signal, infiltrate your car’s software and even remotely control your vehicle. So,...
Walmart just cut its paid leave policy for workers who test positive for Covid-19 amid the surge of cases across the U.S. We are so surprised by the timing of this policy change!. The country’s largest employer halved paid leave for Covid-positive workers from two weeks to one in a...
In just a few weeks' time, the Omicron variant has overtaken Delta to become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the US, making up 95.4% of all coronavirus infections according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The reason? While experts aren't sure why, the variant is not only more transmissible than previous strains, and it's better able to evade vaccines, leading to more breakthrough infections.
In a recent study published in The Lancet, McMaster University researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. Fluvoxamine is used to treat obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). It helps decrease persistent/unwanted thoughts (obsessions) and urges to...
(Good Things Utah) – Today Deena Manzanares sat down to speak with Andrea Hanson M.Ed LCMHC and Callie, a now healed patient, to talk about her journey of overcoming addiction and how ketamine helped aid in the process. Andrea Hanson and the team with Symbios were able to work...
LONDON — Magic mushrooms could become a safe treatment option for people dealing with mental health conditions like PTSD, according to new research. Researchers from King’s College London found small doses of the psychedelic drug psilocybin, a main ingredient in “magic” mushrooms, are not only good at easing disorders that are resistant to medication, but they also have no short or long-term side-effects in healthy people.
There are ways to be careful. CDC alerts consumers that if you see no marking on the filtering face pieces or if NIOSH, which stands for the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, is spelled incorrectly, it could be a fake KN95 mask.
You know you have to rush to the ER and call your doctor right away when your chest hurts and you can’t breathe. These are signs you can’t ignore. But some insignificant symptoms that many would dismiss as the result of too much stress are in fact a way for your body to tell you […]
Stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are facing cold medicine shortages as flu season picks up and the omicron variant of the coronavirus continues. "The new toilet paper shortage," an employee at an East Dallas pharmacy told Fox 4 of the empty shelves. One pharmacist at a CVS location in...
After a winter break filled with omicron cases, a pediatrician at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt shares tips for parents to help their kids stay healthy as they return to their classrooms.
