Schuylkill County man charged with firearms and drug trafficking offenses
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The U.S. Attorney’s Officer for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has announced the indictment of Alnaldo Perez-Rodriguez, 35, of Shenandoah on Tuesday, by a federal grand jury for drug trafficking and firearms offenses.
According to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus, the indictment charges Perez-Rodriguez with possession of a Walther .380 caliber pistol as well as possessing fentanyl and methamphetamine for distribution within Schuylkill County in December 2021.
Law enforcement says, Perez-Rodriguez, already a convicted felon, should not be in possession of a firearm, ammunition, or any type of drug, which can add more time to his sentence if found guilty.
Police say, under federal law, Perez-Rodriguez, being a felon and possessing a firearm, faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison, which must run consecutively with any other sentences for other charges. He also faces a maximum sentence of life in person, a term of supervised release, and a fine.
Officers say, for the drug charges, Perez-Rodriguez, faces a maximum sentence of 20 years, a term of supervised release, and a fine.
