Louisville, CO

Colorado Wildfires Compel Unique Save By UAlbany Goalie

By Charlie Voelker
 1 day ago
Sophia Chen has been a staple for the UAlbany women’s soccer team. She first came to the university in 2017, starting three games as a freshman goalkeeper. Four years and over 30 games played later, Sophia led the women’s soccer squad and was a team captain in 2021 her graduate season....

