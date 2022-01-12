Colorado Wildfires Compel Unique Save By UAlbany Goalie

Abraham "El Super" Nova (20-0, 14 KOs) is set to make his return to the ring at 126 lbs this Saturday after recently dropping weight in his previous fight and getting a victory. He dealt with an Achilles injury after beating Avery Sparrow in 2020 and as he tells us above, he bettered his life in that time span. But he is excited to continue his fighting career not too far from his home here in Albany. Nova feels like his best opportunity at a title is at this weight class but feels he can eventually move back up and find his way matched up against the likes of Shakur Stevenson and Teofimo Lopez Jr. His opponent on Saturday night will be 33 year old William Encarnacion. Encarnacion is 19-1 with 15 KO's. It is his first time fighting outside of his native Dominican Republic and did not fight once last year. He is a replacement for Jose Enrique Rivas who withdrew from the fight against Nova. Make sure to listen to the interview above to hear why Nova is incredibly confident coming off his injury! The fight will be aired on ESPN at Turning Stone Resort & Casino in Verona, N.Y. beginning at 10 P.M.

