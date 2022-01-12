Army offers $25,000 reward for info in murder of Ft. Riley woman

The Junction City Fire Chief, Jason Lankas, was the guest speaker at the January 12 JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s “Celebration of Optimism”. Jason told club members he was reared in western Kansas. He is one of triplets. Their mother was an EMT and had some influence on his interest in that field. “I learned to drive a truck when I was nine, which might have also prepared me for driving a fire truck”, Jason said.

