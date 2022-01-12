ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geary County, KS

Army offers $25,000 reward for info in murder of Ft. Riley woman

JC Post
JC Post
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

GEARY COUNTY—The United State's Army is asking the public for help and offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest...

jcpost.com

JC Post

Deputies find dead woman in car on Kansas highway

EMPORIA, Kan. (AP) — Lyon County authorities say a person is in custody after deputies found a dead woman inside a vehicle near Emporia. The sheriff's office says deputies were alerted Wednesday night to check on the welfare of two adults and two children inside a vehicle. Deputies stopped the car on U.S. 50 west of Emporia. Sgt. Doug Stump says when the driver got out, a deceased woman was found inside.
EMPORIA, KS
JC Post

Police find wanted Kan. teen hiding in window after high-speed chase

SALINE COUNTY —A teen with an active warrant was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase through parts of central and southeast Salina on Thursday. Just before 12: 30 a.m., an officer attempted to stop a 2000 Pontiac Sunfire in the 700 block of S. Fourth Street after the vehicle made an improper turn in the 1000 block of E. Crawford Street, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
SALINA, KS
JC Post

Jury: Manhattan man guilty in robbery-related killing

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — A 31-year-old Manhattan man has been convicted of first-degree murder in a fatal shooting during an attempted robbery. A Riley County jury also found Richard Goens guilty Wednesday of five other counts stemming from the November 2019 death of 24-year-old Tanner Zamecnik, of Manhattan. Prosecutors...
MANHATTAN, KS
County
Geary County, KS
Geary County, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Riley, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
JC Post

KC Kan. Police ID victim in city's first homicide of 2022

WYANDOTTE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities in Kansas City, Kansas investigating the first homicide of 2022 have identified the victim as 42-year-old Roberto Antonio Alaniz. Just before 3a.m. Monday, police responded to report of a shooting at a home in 2600 Block of 37th Street, according to a media release.
KANSAS CITY, KS
JC Post

RCPD investigates alleged incident with gun at drive-through

MANHATTAN—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged incident at a fast food restaurant in Manhattan. Just after 2a.m. Sunday, officers filed a report for aggravated battery and aggravated assault in the 800 block of N. 4th Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Girl dies, 2 adults hospitalized after Kansas City fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A young girl died and two adults were critically injured in a Kansas City house fire, authorities say. The Kansas City Fire Department said in a news release that crews responded early Thursday to the scene. They found a man and woman outside the home suffering from burns. Inside firefighters found the badly burned girl.
KANSAS CITY, MO
#Murder#The United State S Army#Geary Community Hospital#The Sheriff S Office
JC Post

Search continues for wanted Kan. felon who fled traffic stop

DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are asking the public for help to locate a Kansas felon with nearly two dozen convictions in connection with a probation violation, according the Douglas County. On Dec. 29, Tyrone “Ty” Leroy Alexander, 48, of Baldwin City, fled a traffic stop and led deputies...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
JC Post

KBI: Southwest Kan. man accused in 2019 double-murder

SEWARD COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Seward County Sheriff’s Office announced a Liberal man has been arrested connected to the April 2019 murders of 25-year-old Timothy J. Martin, and 31-year-old Erick G. Salas. Just before 1:30p.m. Monday, 30-year-old Ralph Thomas Salas Jr. of Liberal,...
SEWARD COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Fire destroys a Milford residence

Geary County Rural Fire Chief Garry Berges said Thursday that firefighters responded to Milford. The call came in to dispatchers just before 10 a.m. "Initially the report was that just the porch was on fire. It was located in the 200 block of Whiting Street ( 209 Whiting ), which is in the central part of the city of Milford."
MILFORD, KS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Army
JC Post

Man investigated for alleged financial crimes in Kansas

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect from Nebraska on drug charges after a traffic stop in Kansas. Just before 8:30p.m. January 7, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2015 Ford Explorer near SW 17th Street and SW Buchanan Street in Topeka, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Police: Kan. man accused of murder for fatal house fire

BUTLER COUNTY—Authorities investigating a fatal house fire in Butler County have made an arrest. Late Friday, the El Dorado Police and Fire Departments responded to the fire at a home in the 300 block of N Taylor in El Dorado, according to a media release. First responders learned there...
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Police ID Kansas woman shot, struck by car outside party

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating shooting outside a weekend party have identified the victim as 39-year-old Justine Bell of Wichita. Shortly after 2:00 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a shooting call in the 2200 block of E. 12th street N. in Wichita, according to officer Trevor Macy. At...
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Fire Chief addresses the Optimist Club

The Junction City Fire Chief, Jason Lankas, was the guest speaker at the January 12 JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s “Celebration of Optimism”. Jason told club members he was reared in western Kansas. He is one of triplets. Their mother was an EMT and had some influence on his interest in that field. “I learned to drive a truck when I was nine, which might have also prepared me for driving a fire truck”, Jason said.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Kansas man jailed after shooting during weekend bar fight

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend bar shooting in Topeka. Just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday, a Topeka Police officer was flagged down by the staff of 45th Street Bar, 4601 SW Topeka Blvd. about a disturbance occurring inside. As the officer pulled into the bar, he observed numerous patrons running out of the business and yelling, “Shots fired," according to Lt. Manuel Munoz.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Knife attack lands Manhattan man in jail

RILEY COUNTY —A Manhattan man is confined to the Riley County Jail after a January 8 altercation at an apartment complex near downtown. Benjamin Ira James Lewis, 39, was arrested Saturday afternoon near Ninth Street and Humboldt in Manhattan. A little after 4 p.m., a group of people flagged...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Police: Man arrested for driving Camaro in reverse across Salina

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Salina man for allegedly driving in reverse across Salina on Saturday evening. Just after 7:30p.m., patrol officers were alerted to the report of a Chevrolet Camaro driving in reverse westbound on E. Crawford Street near Marymount Road, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
SALINA, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

