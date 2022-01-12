ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Melinda French Gates has reportedly played a 'pivotal role' in helping MacKenzie Scott become a powerhouse philanthropist

By Avery Hartmans
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04eRXe_0djl4wWP00
MacKenzie Scott, left, and Melinda French Gates.

Jörg Carstensen/picture alliance via Getty Images; Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

  • Melinda French Gates' team helped MacKenzie Scott set up her philanthropic operations, Puck reports.
  • Scott is now one of the top philanthropists in the US, donating over $8.5 billion since 2020.
  • Gates and Scott are billionaires after their divorces from Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, respectively.

MacKenzie Scott has become one of the world's most philanthropic billionaires, and it seems she had a familiar name showing her the ropes: Melinda French Gates.

That's according to Puck's Teddy Schleifer, who published an inside look at Scott's philanthropic endeavors on Tuesday.

Scott's operations are purposely opaque. It's nearly impossible to get in touch with the family office — nonprofits receive cold emails telling them an anonymous donor wants to speak with them. And the entire process of receiving money — and talking about it publicly — is highly secretive, according to Schleifer.

But among the details Schleifer was able to uncover is the office's connection with Gates, another philanthropic billionaire. A key member of Scott's team previously worked for Gates' venture capital firm, Pivotal Ventures, and high-ranking employees of both teams have "grown quite close and talk regularly," Schleifer reports.

In fact, Gates' team played a "pivotal role" in helping Scott set up her operations early on, according to Schleifer.

Since then, Scott has given away more than $8.5 billion to a wide range of organizations focused on pandemic relief, racial inequality, public health, climate change, and more. In December, Scott announced that she would no longer be disclosing how much money she gives and to whom in order to shift the focus away from herself.

"I want to let each of these incredible teams speak for themselves first if they choose to, with the hope that when they do, media focuses on their contributions instead of mine," she wrote in a Medium blog post titled "No Dollar Signs This Time."

Scott is currently worth $55.8 billion and appears to be making money faster than she can give it away . Scott's fortune is derived from the 4% stake in Amazon she received following her divorce from founder Jeff Bezos in 2019 — Amazon's share price has soared during the pandemic, placing her (and Bezos) among the world's 25 wealthiest people.

Gates, for her part, is now worth $11.5 billion following her divorce from Microsoft founder Bill Gates. She's been one of the nation's top philanthropists for over 20 years, granting over $50 billion to global causes alongside her now ex-husband. But in recent years, Gates has become a powerful philanthropist and investor in her own right: she's donated extensively to causes that support the welfare of women and, through Pivotal Ventures, has invested in a range of female VC firms and women-run startups .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 16

SassyMama897
1d ago

MONEY didn’t CHANGE these women. Like them or hate them, they don’t feel the need to change their appearances…and be fake🤷🏼‍♀️

Reply(3)
8
Related
luxurylaunches.com

Her $135M mansion is more expensive than Bill Gates’ home – The crazy-rich lifestyle of disgraced billionaire Elizabeth Holmes – The 37-yr-old Theranos founder once spent $100k on a conference table.

From podcasts to books and documentaries, Elizabeth Holmes and her ability to con the cleverest in Silicon Valley has led to a cultlike obsession with the scorned businesswoman, currently on trial for nine counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit fraud. The 37-year-old’s once-lauded blood-testing start-up...
REAL ESTATE
MarketRealist

Who Are the Richest Women in the World? Top Billionaires Revealed

There has been a shakeup in the world billionaire rankings in 2021. After being the world’s richest person, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos lost out to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Forbes released a list of the richest women in the world. While many people thought so, Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott isn't the richest woman in the world.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Jeff Bezos
Fortune

Crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun reveals himself as the anonymous bidder who paid $28 million to join Jeff Bezos in space

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Justin Sun, the technology and cryptocurrency entrepreneur who recently announced that he is a diplomat for Grenada, said he’s going to space on a Blue Origin flight next year and will invite five people to join him.
INDUSTRY
GOBankingRates

How Much is Jeff Bezos Worth?

As Jeff Bezos turns 58 on Jan. 12, his real-time net worth is $191.3 billion, according to Forbes. Find Out: These 47 Billionaires Got Richer During The PandemicLearn More: The World's 10 Richest...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philanthropists#Charity#Getty Images#Puck#Pivotal Ventures
Bowling Green Daily News

$15B from Gates, French Gates tops 2021 biggest gift list

It was a healthy year for big gifts to charitable causes in 2021, a year that saw one of the largest multibillion-dollar contributions in more than a decade, according to a Chronicle of Philanthropy tally. The power philanthropists Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates announced in May that they were...
CHARITIES
MarketRealist

SHIB Community Patiently Waits for Jeff Bezos to Join

Billionaires like Elon Musk and Bill Gates have expressed their views on cryptocurrency numerous times. However, Jeff Bezos has been very low-key when it comes to digital tokens. Amazon plans to further integrate its company in the crypto sector, so the founder must have given his approval. If Bezos owns any crypto, could it possibly be Shiba Inu?
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
France
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Charities
CNBC

Bill Gates: Once the omicron variant passes, Covid will be more like the seasonal flu

Covid's omicron variant is currently tearing through the U.S. and the rest of the world at a record-breaking pace — but Bill Gates sees hope on the horizon. Once the current surge abates, countries can expect to see "far fewer cases" through the rest of 2022, Gates wrote on Tuesday during a Twitter Q&A with Devi Sridhar, chair of global public health at the University of Edinburgh. Once that happens, Gates continued, Covid can most likely "be treated more like seasonal flu."
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Business Insider

356K+
Followers
23K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy