ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

A bride wore 8 different looks for her wedding, from a classic dress with sheer sleeves to a sequined skirt

By Celia Fernandez
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K0D4h_0djl4szV00
Vora Quinn wore eight different looks on her wedding day.

Lloyd and Brooke Lundquist/Brittany Phillips

  • Vora and Justice Quinn got married in Arkansas in October 2021.
  • The multi-day celebration gave Vora the perfect excuse to wear several different outfits.
  • The bride also cut her hair short in between her ceremony and wedding photos.
In October 2021, Vora and Justice Quinn got married in Arkansas. The couple eloped and had a multi-day celebration instead of a traditional wedding.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0852I1_0djl4szV00
Vora and Justice Quinn surprised their family by eloping.

Josie Lloyd and Brooke Lundquist

Vora told Insider she wanted a simple wedding dress that she could accessorize in different ways to create several looks. She purchased the Alyssa Kristin Camila dress to wear during her ceremony and wedding photo shoot.

For her ceremony, she wore the traditional dress with $158 lace sleeves that she purchased from an Etsy shop called Bridal Separates .

Her wedding dress was her something new, a broach from her grandmother was her something borrowed, and she wore her mom's old garter that had a blue ribbon as her something blue.

After the ceremony, Vora switched up her look by accessorizing the same dress with sheer gloves and a polka-dot veil. She also got her hair cut into a dramatic bob in between the ceremony and wedding photos.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08kqid_0djl4szV00
Vora surprised her husband by cutting her hair the day of their ceremony.

Brittany Phillips

Since the Quinns didn't have a reception after their wedding, they decided to do a long photo shoot instead.

After the ceremony, Vora switched up her outfit, and she even surprised her husband with a new haircut . She shared his reaction in a viral TikTok that has over 5.4 million views at the time of writing.

"The excitement of getting to actually do it on that day and surprise him took away the fear that I had," she said. "I always thought I would cry, and I didn't cry at all. I couldn't have had less of a tear in my eye. It ended up just being the perfect part of our day."

She told Justice to meet up with her at their second photo session location, and that's when she showed him her haircut for the first time.

"He was in shock. He couldn't even speak. I was so giddy and squealy because I'd never been that excited before," she said. "I loved my haircut already and then getting to see his reaction made me even more excited about it. His reaction was definitely better than I could have even imagined."

Not only did Vora change up her hair, but she also switched up the way she wore her wedding dress. Vora changed into a polka-dot veil from the Etsy shop XoxoCoutureBridal , custom sheer gloves from the Kerry Parker Store on Etsy, a pearl choker necklace, and drop pearl earrings.

Vora swapped the sheer gloves and polka-dot veil for a pearl shoulder necklace and her mom's veil.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AkV3u_0djl4szV00
Vora swapped the pearl choker for a pearl shoulder necklace during the couple's photo session.

Britteny Phillips

For one of her looks, Vora wore her mother's veil and a $218 pearl shoulder necklace from the Etsy shop JewelryFashionArt .

During their photo session, Vora changed out of the pearl shoulder necklace into a choker and red leather jacket.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17JAwr_0djl4szV00
The Quinns had a photo shoot in lieu of a reception.

Britteny Phillips

Vora posed with Justice in a more laid-back look. She also paired the dress with a different bouquet of flowers.

The bride then removed her red leather jacket and took pictures in her grandmother's fur coat.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ZgHL_0djl4szV00
The couple knew they wanted to do a long photo shoot instead of a reception.

Britteny Phillips

Vora paired the fur coat with drop pearl earrings, and she styled her hair in a ponytail.

Vora changed back into the lace top she wore during the ceremony to take more photos with her short hair.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ijTID_0djl4szV00
Vora repeated the same outfit she wore during her ceremony to see what it would have looked like if she had cut her hair before instead of after.

Britteny Phillips

Vora wore the same $158 lace sleeves from an Etsy shop called Bridal Separates and drop pearl earrings that she had for her wedding ceremony.

She told Insider that she wanted to have pictures of what she would have looked like if she had cut her hair before her ceremony instead of after.

The couple opted for a private dinner instead of a reception after their ceremony and photos. Vora chose to wear a baby-doll dress with sheer sleeves and a plunging neckline.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VzO6e_0djl4szV00
Vora told Insider this short baby-doll dress was her second favorite look.

Josie Lloyd and Brooke Lundquist

Vora told Insider that this Sugar Thrillz organza minidress , which was on sale for $40.80 at the time of writing, was her second favorite look because she felt so beautiful.

"When I put that short dress on, because I had just cut my hair and I had a short ponytail for the first time since I was a kid, I told my husband, 'I've never felt this cute in my entire life,'" she said. "You can't ask for a better feeling than that on your wedding day."

Vora said the highlight of their celebration was the private dinner she had with Justice after the ceremony.

"We got to just be alone on our wedding day and soak in the day by ourselves," she said.

For her eighth and final look, Vora wore a feathered top with a sequined skirt for a small get-together at their house.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TvUJE_0djl4szV00
Vora changed into her final look for their house party a week after their wedding.

Britteny Phillips

Vora ended the week in a $104 ClubL dream daze white feather bandeau top and a sequined skirt from ASOS.

The couple celebrated with a bouncy castle in their backyard and 12 of their closest friends. They were able to cut their cake, have their first dance, and do a garter toss.

Vora said she is so happy with how all of her outfits and wedding photos turned out.

"I love shooting really cool photos and capturing moments, especially when it means getting photos as husband and wife for the first time, so I just wanted to go all out," she said.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 3

Related
marthastewart.com

This Bride's Watercolor Wedding Dress Set the Tone for This Colorful Savannah Celebration

Adrienna McDermott had already started the process of deleting all her dating apps in November of 2016 when Frank Mozingo—whom she had matched with on both Tinder and Bumble—contacted her. "I was taking time off from the dating scene, but I gave Frank my number anyway," she says. After a weekend of texting, the two met for dinner and dessert at Savannah's Alligator Soul and Leopold's Ice Cream.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Indy100

Bride slammed for cutting trans sister from her wedding

A bride-to-be turned to Reddit for reassurance after uninviting her trans sister from the wedding – and it’s safe to say she didn’t get the response she anticipated.The Redditor explained how her trans sister came out around a year ago after hiding her identity from their “conservative” family, who are “known to be transphobic.” Her partner also “doesn’t really agree with, or like, [her] sister all that much.”The revelation led to a “huge fight” and “a ton of people” from the family cutting the sister off. The user insists she has “been pretty supportive” and has been “using her...
SOCIETY
greenweddingshoes.com

32 Puff Sleeve Wedding Dresses You’ll Love For 2022

Let’s give some attention to the trend that’s somehow managed to combine ’80s vibes with fairy-tale fashion and cottagecore aesthetic — and do it well. We’re talking about wedding dresses with puff sleeves! There was a time in our not-too-distant history where wedding dresses trends favored the strapless neckline. And while it’s still a perfectly good look, there’s just something about a sleeve.
APPAREL
brides.com

New Steven Khalil Wedding Dresses, Plus Past Collections

After finishing his fashion studies at 19 years old, Australia-born Steven Khalil quickly rose up the ranks in only a few short years. Following his success at several bridal houses, he decided to go forth and launch his own bridal label in 2003. The Steven Khalil brand is known for...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
weddingchicks.com

Stella York has Cornered the Market on Romantic Wedding Dresses for Curvy Brides

A wedding dress is undoubtedly the most important garment you will ever wear. The team at Wonderland Bridal in Margate, Florida understand this and are committed to providing an amazing experience while shopping for your dream dress. They've shared a little about their boutique and their most loved Stella York dresses. Wonderland Bridal is also hosting a Stella York Plus Size trunk show from 1/21/22 – 1/23/22. Read on to hear more from Patti & Alicyn, owners of Wonderland Bridal.
MARGATE, FL
ruralintelligence.com

Kismet Bridal Studio: A New Wedding Dress Salon That Caters To The Bride’s Imagination

“There’s only so much that COVID can hold you back,” says Nichole Favre, general manager at Kismet Bridal Studio in Pittsifield, Massachusetts. And she can back that statement up: the bridal salon opened in the middle of COVID but hasn’t suffered because of it. Credit goes to a couple of factors: the shop’s central location, its inventory of gowns from independent bridal designers, and the brides’ ability to customize a gown to create a one-of-a-kind wedding dress.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Cardi B Rocks $65 Maxi Dress for Christmas Photoshoot

Cardi B rocked a surprisingly affordable find for a holiday photoshoot this season. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper, 29, wore a $65 maxi dress from JLUXLABEL while posing for photos in front of the Christmas tree. She paired the dress with dangling silver earrings and a bright red manicure, and styled her hair in a sweeping updo.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Party Dress#Wedding Dress#The Dress#Long Hair#Justice Quinn#Bridal Separates#Tiktok
countryliving.com

LeAnn Rimes Stuns in a Sheer Black Dress With a Plunging Neckline

While everyone is moving on from the chaotic energy known as 2021, LeAnn Rimes' New Year's post is giving us every excuse to reminisce on the past year for a bit longer. The Meet Your Makers Showdown co-host had one heck of a year in 2021. From recording her upcoming studio album God's Work, hand pouring candles, recording her Wholly Human podcast and co-hosting discovery+'s latest craft competition show, LeAnn made the most of her time all while making sure to stay connected with fans.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Complex

Kendall Jenner Responds to Criticism Over Dress She Wore to Friend’s Wedding

Kendall Jenner addressed criticism towards the black cut-out dress she wore at her friend Lauren Perez’s wedding. Perez shared a series of photos from her wedding to Instagram on New Year’s Eve, calling it “the greatest night of 2021.” Among the carousel she shared were two pictures featuring Kendall in the Mônot dress, in addition to another with the model in what appears to be a bridesmaid dress.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Mother, 22, who met her 54-year-old husband at 19 reveals her parents initially didn't accept her 32-year age gap romance and warned her older lover was just 'looking for a trophy wife'

A mother who met her 54-year-old husband as a teenager revealed how her family tried to end her relationship with her baby's father because of their 32-year age gap. Stay-at-home mother Vanessa Szabo-Menyhart, 22, from Maidstone, Kent, met tennis coach Geza Szabo, then 50, at a table tennis competition in March 2018, when Vanessa was 19.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
thezoereport.com

Zendaya's Vintage Dress From The '90s Still Looks Incredible In 2022

Zendaya’s red carpet game for 2022 is already off to a strong start. The star teamed up with her longtime stylist Law Roach on a glamorous ensemble for the photo-call of Euphoria Season 2, which will air on Jan. 9. Zendaya’s Euphoria premiere dress showcased the actor’s elegant but bold style. She wore a black and white floor-length gown from Valentino’s Spring/Summer 1992 collection. The timeless number featured thick black and white vertical stripes and a strapless, scalloped neckline.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

20 Chic Long Sleeve Dresses for Winter Weddings—and All Year Round

With more and more weddings taking place outdoors—be it for safety during the pandemic or because we're eager to get outside after so much time spent indoors—the need for long-sleeved dresses, gowns, and eveningwear is on the rise. After the Omicron spike, these are the looks worth adding to your cart as we prepare for a winter and spring of smaller guest lists, outdoor celebrating, and dinner parties al fresco in the snow. From blouson sleeves to fitted options, off-the-shoulder looks, and embellished arms, these are the chicest long-sleeved wedding guest looks to shop now.
APPAREL
StyleCaster

Carrie Bradshaw’s Return-To-Dating Dress Comes in 20 Colors

If you haven’t already manically binged the latest episode of And Just Like That, scroll all the way down to the shopping section of this story to avoid spoilers and skip right to the very cute dress. If you have watched—let’s discuss! Finally, Carrie is back on her feet and ready to dip her toes into the dating pool (as advised by both her editor and Oprah, NBD) and of course, our girl had to school us all in first-date fashion. Carrie Bradshaw’s date dress has been living in my head rent-free since I first saw it in behind-the-scenes photos...
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Jennifer Lopez Wore a Wedding-Worthy Dress With a Major Slit and Matching Sky-High Booties

Jennifer Lopez looks ready to walk down the aisle, but before you get too excited, it's all a part of promotion for her new song and film (Sorry, Bennifer stans). On Tuesday, Lopez performed her new song, "On My Way," from her upcoming movie Marry Me (which premieres in February 2022) on the season 21 finale of The Voice. For the occasion, she chose an ethereal, wedding-worthy white dress with a hip-high slit. The caped gown was structured and tight around her bodice before flowing into a breezy, pleated skirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Fox News

Bride delivers vows to her new stepson at wedding: 'He totally wasn’t expecting it'

A bride found a way to bring her family together in an unforgettable way. Vanessa Lynch married her husband Craig on Dec. 11, 2021, but before they said their "I do’s," Lynch made sure to let her soon-to-be stepson know that she’s committing herself to him as well. The emotional moment was captured on video and was shared with South West News Service (SWNS) – a British news agency.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Insider

Insider

251K+
Followers
20K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy