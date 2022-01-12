ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Squid Game' makes history (again) as the first foreign-language series ever nominated for a SAG award

"Squid Game" stars Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon.

Youngkyu Park / Netflix

  • "Squid Game" was nominated for four awards for the upcoming annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.
  • The series made history as the first foreign-language series and Korean series to receive a SAG nod.
  • Jung Ho-yeon, whose made her acting debut was in "Squid Game," was nominated for her performance.

"Squid Game" has become the first foreign-language series and first Korean series nominated for a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award, a representative for SAG confirmed to Insider.

The Korean series about a death-game competition became a pop culture sensation in 2021, with costumes from the show being used for protests , Youtubers and other groups pledging to recreate the games in real life, and new memes and Tiktok trends inspired by the games inside the show popping up all over social media.

Now the Netflix series, which had already broken records to become the most-watched series on the platform , has been nominated for four awards at the upcoming 28th annual SAG Awards.

"Squid Game" was nominated in two ensemble categories: best stunt ensemble in a television series and best ensemble performance in a drama series. Stars Lee Jung-Jae, who played the series protagonist Seong Gi-hun, and Jung Ho-yeon, who played North Korean defector Kang Sae-byeok , were also nominated for individual male and female in a drama series acting awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LMY0x_0djl4qE300
In "Squid Game," the contestants compete in childrens' games with deadly traps.

Youngkyu Park / Netflix

"Squid Game" was Jung's acting debut, and she had previously told The Hollywood Reporter that she lost 6 pounds after the initial success of "Squid Game" because she "couldn't eat."

"I couldn't follow the speed of the growth of the 'Squid Game' success because, since COVID, I think everything is faster and even online, it happens just so quick," she said. "I lost 6 pounds in a week when it became successful. I couldn't eat — it wasn't stress, I just didn't know this feeling. 'What's going on out there, who am I?' I was kind of losing myself."

Jung gained over 13 million Instagram followers in under 3 weeks after the show was released on Netflix in September.

"Squid Game" was previously nominated for three awards at the Golden Globes 2022 and Oh Yeong-Su, who played Oh Il-nam, won best supporting actor in a television series on Sunday.

"Squid Game" creator, writer, and director Hwang Dong-hyuk has confirmed that the series will return for a second season.

Hypebae

'Squid Game' Star Hoyeon Jung Reacts To SAG Awards Nominations

The Screen Actors Guild Awards has nominated Squid Game for four different categories, and to kick off the celebration, Hoyeon Jung has shared some kinds words expressing her gratitude. The Netflix show received nods for Female Actor, Male Actor, Best Ensemble and Best Stunt Ensemble, which Jung made sure to address.
MOVIES
Variety

Golden Globes Left Off Foreign Language and Animated Films From Best Picture Category on Nomination Ballots (EXCLUSIVE)

The Golden Globes are on Sunday night, but no one will be able to see it because NBC canceled its broadcast of the ceremony following an avalanche of controversy for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. After much scrutiny, the group announced multiple plans for changes and diversity reforms in its organization. One of the changes proposed was to allow non-English language and animated films to compete in its top categories. However, that change wasn’t put into practice to produce this year’s crop of nominees. When members of the HFPA fill out their electronic ballots to vote for nominees, they are presented...
MOVIES
Primetimer

Squid Game makes SAG Award history by becoming the first non-English-language series and first Korean series to score a nomination

The hit Korean Netflix series is up for outstanding cast in a drama series opposite Succession, Yellowstone, The Morning Show and The Handmaid’s Tale. The show also picked up nominations for actor in a drama series (Lee Jung-jae), actress in a drama series (Jung Ho-yeon), and stunt ensemble. “As the director of Squid Game, today has to be the happiest moment. I am reminded of all the days spent on first meetings with the cast, the auditions, visiting theaters to see their performances, the script readings, rehearsals and the days on set,” creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said in a statement. “I want to truly thank not only the cast who have been nominated today but also all of the supporting and the near-300 background talent. Squid Game would never have been what it became without the devotion and hard work of every single one of you. You deserve all the glory and credit.” ALSO: SAG Awards marks Yellowstone's first major awards recognition.
TV & VIDEOS
awardswatch.com

SAG Awards nominations: 10 Biggest Snubs and Surprises (Television)

The Screen Actors Guild handed out their nominations today and, as always, there were some surprises. Never failing to go slightly different than what everyone thinks, the Screen Actors Guild always hands out a few snubs every year as well. With so much different TV having come on in the past year, it should be no surprise that this year is no different.
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

2022 SAG Awards: Yellowstone, Squid Game among nominations

Today the official nominations were announced for the 2022 SAG Awards and we would say that, in general, there were some pretty exciting selections here! Not only were there some first-time choices from the Screen Actors Guild, but also Yellowstone being able to catapult itself into the Drama Ensemble category following enormous ratings success. Despite all of its headlines, the series has never managed to receive much awards-show attention.
MOVIES
Idaho8.com

Deaf actor Troy Kotsur makes history with SAG nomination for ‘CODA’

As a seemingly gruff, disarmingly loving deaf fisherman, Troy Kotsur nearly runs away with the coming-of-age film “CODA.” And with his latest nomination for his performance — this one from the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards — he’s made history. Kotsur, who Wednesday morning was...
CELEBRITIES
Mac Observer

SAG Awards 2022: ‘CODA’ Makes History as Apple Earns 12 Nominations

Apple has picked up 12 nominations for the 2022 SAG Awards. This included recognition for CODA, Ted Lasso, The Tragedy of Macbeth, and The Morning Show. CODA Makes History With SAG Awards 2022 Nominations. The multiple nominations for CODA are particularly significant. It is the first film with a predominantly...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Sundance-Bound Horror Film ‘Speak No Evil’ Debuts Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Variety has been given exclusive access to the trailer (below) for Danish horror film “Speak No Evil,” which has its world premiere at Sundance. Sales are being handled by TrustNordisk. The film follows a Danish family on vacation in Tuscany, where they befriend a Dutch family. Months later the Danish couple receive an invitation to visit the Dutch and decide to go for the weekend. However, it doesn’t take long before the joy of reunion is replaced by misunderstandings. Things gradually get out of hand, as the Dutch turn out to be something different than what they have pretended to be. The...
MOVIES
The Independent

Squid Game: Netflix show becomes first foreign-language series to earn Screen Actors Guild award nomination

Netflix’s smash hit Squid Game has become the first foreign-language TV series to be nominated for a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award. Hwang Dong-hyuk’s dystopian show will compete against shows such as Succession, The Morning Show, and The Handmaid’s Tale for the 2022 award for best drama ensemble. Tick Tick...BOOM! actor Vanessa Hudgens and Dopesick star Rosario Dawson announced the full list of nominees in an Instagram Live on Wednesday (12 January). Squid Game actors Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon are also in the running for best male and female actor in a drama series, respectively. With a...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

How a PGA Award Nom Can Boost a Blockbuster’s Oscar Chances

Ever since the Oscar category for best picture was expanded to include 10 potential nominees (a response to the outcry when commercial and critical hits The Dark Knight and Wall-E failed to claim one of the category’s five slots in 2008), the Academy has attempted to balance its top category with typical awards season fare and crowd-pleasing box office successes. For the second pandemic-era Oscars, however, the latter category is still limited given that newly reopened theaters across the country saw hesitant audiences make slow returns to the multiplexes. While this year’s race, like 2021, is dominated by streaming titles, the...
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Squid Game, House of Gucci, and Succession Lead the SAG Awards Nominations — See the Full List!

The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations are in! The organization, honoring the best in television and movies, announced the nominees on Instagram Live with Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens on Jan. 12. The competition is fierce this year with House of Gucci leading in the film category with three nominations, Being the Ricardos stars Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem scoring two nominations, and King Richard earning two nominations.
MOVIES
