ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

UofL union delivers petition for better COVID-19 safety

By Aprile Rickert
WFPL
WFPL
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ne12_0djl4l3e00 The University of Louisville chapter of United Campus Workers of Kentucky (UCW) has delivered a petition with nearly 1,500 signatures from staff, faculty and community members to University of Louisville Interim President Lori Gonzales, seeking better protections against COVID-19 as the disease spreads rapidly through the community.

University administration announced days ago that in-person classes for the new semester would start according to schedule Monday.

“At least within the groups that I’ve been talking with, a lot of us found that really concerning,” Nathan Schimpf, a graduate assistant and part of the organizing committee for the local group said.

Their group started the petition, Keep All Cardinals Safe Friday. They’re demanding the administration allow instructors to move courses online and employees to work remotely if possible.

“We are being told that students learn better in person,” Andrea Olinger, Associate Professor of English and UCW member said in a news release. “Thus classes need to stay in-person. As the petition shows, though, students want to go online during this spike. We are asking for nothing more than flexibility while omicron is running rampant.”

Schimpf added that the university’s plan for in-person learning now, when cases are at their highest city-wide, is much different than its initial response at the start of the pandemic.

“At the very beginning, U of L took a much firmer stance and kind of pushed everyone remote,” they said. “I know that wasn’t ideal for anyone. But I remember feeling cared about then. Over the course of time that’s kind of eroded a bit and it feels like that’s not something that the university prioritizes anymore.”

The group is giving Gonzales until 5 p.m. Thursday to “take the necessary steps to protect the health and safety of faculty, staff, and students at UofL.” They will meet Thursday night to discuss further steps if that is not met.

Schimpf said they were glad to see the campus community and beyond standing together for everyone’s safety.

“It’s amazing to me how quickly this has gotten attention from the U of L community and from Louisville at large,” they said. “And I think that just goes to show how much this public health issue is beyond the scope of just the university.”

In a statement sent to WFPL, university spokesman John Karman said the decision to return to in-person learning was made in the best interest of students.

“ Because the science shows that classroom learning is safe and more effective, we feel it is vital to provide the best educational experience possible for our students,” he wrote.

He said any faculty concerns should be discussed with department chairs, who may consider any requests for changes on a case-by-case basis and added that the university encourages “continuity of instruction plans” in case an instructor should need to quarantine or isolate.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Wednesday a new record with 11,233 new daily cases statewide and a positivity rate over 27%.

Louisville health officials announced this week more than 16,000 cases over the past week.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Education
Local
Kentucky Education
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
Louisville, KY
Health
City
Louisville, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
Union, KY
Louisville, KY
Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Health And Safety#Uofl#United Campus Workers#Ucw#Omicron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WFPL

Ky. GOP lawmaker wants to require public comment at school board meetings

Kentucky House Education Committee Chair Rep. Regina Huff, a Republican, has introduced legislation to require local school boards to hold at least 15 minutes of public comment at their regular monthly meetings. “A majority of our school leaders encourage parental involvement and already welcome community input, but there are always bad actors with misguided policies. […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
WFPL

WFPL

Louisville, KY
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
867K+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://wfpl.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy