CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Commission on Tuesday evening recognized Phyllis Little who is retiring after 26 years with the Cullman County EMA. Clemons said, “We appreciate your dedication to the citizens of Cullman County for 26 years, that’s amazing, so thank you.” Kerry Watson added, “I want to thank you, not only for your service, but for your friendship. I consider you a very good friend and we go way back. I want to thank you for what you have done for the community.” Tina Brown was not present at the meeting but was also recognized for retiring after...

