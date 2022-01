The first female officer to command the No 1 Army Training Regiment has taken on the role – from her husband.Lieutenant Colonel Lyndsey Kelly has taken up the appointment at the Army Training Centre in Pirbright, Surrey taking over from husband, Lt Col Shamus Kelly, to command the 165-strong staff.And as she takes up her new position, Shamus will continue working in the regiment’s headquarters, also in Pirbright.The couple, who have two children, Alex, seven, and William, four, both joined the Army in 2001 before meeting nine years later during a training course and marrying in 2013.An Army spokesman...

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 4 HOURS AGO